Court eyes abortion rule challenges
An appeals court is considering whether to block a Trump administration rule that bans taxpayer-funded health clinics from referring patients for an abortion — a rule that has already prompted many providers, including Planned Parenthood, to leave a longstanding federal family planning program.
Eleven judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments Monday in challenges brought by 22 states as well as Planned Parenthood and other organizations.
In June, a three-judge panel from the same court allowed the rule to take effect, undoing decisions by judges in Washington, Oregon and California that had put the administration’s action on hold. That prompted Planned Parenthood and other providers to leave the Title X program.
Labour to stay
neutral on Brexit
LONDON • Britain’s opposition Labour Party voted Monday in support of leader Jeremy Corbyn’s bid to remain neutral on the question of whether Britain should proceed with plans to leave the European Union or change course.
Despite deep splits between Corbyn and many party members on the key Brexit question, members at a party conference in Brighton backed his approach.
Members voted down a plan that would have required the party to “campaign energetically” for a second referendum on Brexit and to argue that Britain should decide to remain part of the EU, not leave.
20 killed, 70 hurt in Indonesia protests
JAKARTA, Indonesia • At least 20 people were killed Monday, including three shot by police, in violent protests by hundreds of people sparked by rumors that a teacher insulted an indigenous student in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, officials said.
An angry mob torched local government buildings, shops and homes and set fire to cars and motorbikes on several roads leading to the district chief’s office in Wamena city, said Papua police chief Rudolf Alberth Rodja.
Papua military spokesman Eko Daryanto said at least 16 civilians, including 13 from other Indonesian provinces, were killed in Wamena, mostly after being trapped in burning houses or shops.
He said at least one soldier and three civilians died in another protest in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province. Rodja said the protest was triggered by rumors a high school teacher not from Papua called an indigenous student a “monkey” last week.
news services