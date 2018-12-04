1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
LONDON • Brazilian doctors are reporting the world's first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.
Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb but from a living donor, usually a relative or friend.
Experts said using uteruses from women who have died could make more transplants possible. Ten previous attempts using deceased donors in the Czech Republic, Turkey and the U.S. have failed.
The baby girl was delivered last December by a woman born without a uterus because of a rare syndrome.
Soldier who tried to help terrorists gets 25-year sentence
HONOLULU • A soldier based in Hawaii was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State group.
Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang, 35, pleaded guilty in August to four counts of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He provided classified military documents, a drone and other help, he said.
The sentence is part of a plea agreement. If convicted at a trial, Kang, 35, could have faced life in prison.
Dwindling list of missing people brings relief to burn area
SAN FRANCISCO • The search for people unaccounted for after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in at least a century is winding down in Northern California, with just 11 names left on a fluctuating list that once approached 1,300 and prompted fears that hundreds had died in the flames.
The declining number released late Monday came as a relief in the Paradise area as it reels from the wildfire that killed at least 85 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes.
Families, friends and even long-ago acquaintances have been peppering social media with pleas for help finding people. Sometimes they had no more than a first name to work with.
Authorities now say they have located more than 3,100 people who had been reported as unreachable at some point during the catastrophe.
NEWS SERVICES