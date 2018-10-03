Senate sends opioid bill to president
WASHINGTON • The Senate passed the final version of a sweeping opioids’ package Wednesday afternoon and will send it to the White House just in time for lawmakers to campaign on the issue before the November midterm elections.
The vote was 98 to 1, with only Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, opposing it.
The bill unites dozens of smaller proposals sponsored by hundreds of lawmakers, many of whom face tough reelection fights. It creates, expands and reauthorizes programs and policies across almost every federal agency, aiming to address different aspects of the opioid epidemic, including prevention, treatment and recovery.
Sex abuse survivors stage Vatican sit-in
VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis urged Catholic bishops to dream of a future free of the mistakes of the past as he opened a global church leadership meeting Wednesday amid renewed outrage over the priestly sex abuse and cover-up scandal.
Yet down the block from the Vatican’s synod hall, about two dozen abuse survivors staged a sit-in, demanding their cause be taken up at the meeting and voicing outrage that some of the delegates had covered up for abusive priests.
“Make ‘Zero Tolerance’ Real,” read one protest sign.
Francis welcomed more than 250 priests, bishops and cardinals — as well as 34 young Catholics — to a monthlong meeting on ministering to future generations, urging young and old to listen to one another without prejudice.
Arizona dam holding as water recedes
PHOENIX • A southern Arizona dam that had been at risk of breaking and flooding a small village held steady Wednesday as the lake behind it receded after being swollen with runoff from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa.
The water level at Menagers Dam dropped about 4 feet over the course of the day after rising to just a foot below the top of the earthen dam, said Matt Smith, a spokesman for the Tohono O’odham Nation.
Ali Chuk, a Native American community with 162 people, had been evacuated Tuesday night.
Smith did not immediately have an update on the evacuations after officials inspected the dam and lake by helicopter and determined the water was receding.
During the past three days, moisture from the storm dumped 5 to 7 inches of rain in isolated mountain areas near the dam, the National Weather Service said. Flooding made roads impassable.
