NUGGETS AT TRAIL BLAZERS
Nuggets lead 3-2. Game 6
BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to clinch the series over Portland in the Western Conference second round. The Nuggets won the last game 124-98. Nikola Jokic scored 25 points to help lead Denver to victory and Damian Lillard scored 22 points for Portland.
NEED TO KNOW: The Nuggets have a chance to make it to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009. “Everyone on the team wants to win, and when we have that mindset, we’re a pretty dangerous team,” Nuggets guard Will Barton said.
INJURY WATCH: Jamal Murray has been hampered by a sore shoulder and an aching right thigh. Still, he’s hitting off-balanced shot after off-balanced shot all series. “I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Murray said.
KEEP AN EYE ON: Nuggets forward Paul Millsap has found the fountain of youth in this series. The 34-year-old is coming off a Game 5 in which he had 24 points. His presence also has been a calming influence. “You can see he doesn’t have emotions. When things are not going good, he gets us together. When things are going good, he keeps talking with us,” Jokic said. “It means a lot to me, to be honest. He helps me a lot, just to watch him and learn from him, how he’s dealing with situations.”
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 110.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 45.1 percent shooting.
