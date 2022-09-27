SAN DIEGO - There was four points Nuggets coach Michael Malone wanted to get across when the Nuggets gathered in San Diego before the team’s first training camp practice.
For his team to be serious about its intention to compete for a championship, Malone said the team needed to do a better job of protecting its home court, fare better against division foes, beat more playoff-caliber teams and win more close games. The common thread for the coach is discipline.
“I said if I went around the room right now and said to everybody, ‘What’s your goal for this year? Every one of you is going to say, ‘Win a championship.’ Bulls---,” Malone said. “We said the same thing last year. Guys were late. Guys weren’t focusing all the time. I said, ‘Don’t talk about it, be about it. That’s my mantra.”
Malone then added a fifth, not-so-new point of emphasis – better defense. New assistant Ryan Saunders has brought some fresh ideas to the table, according to the coach.
“We’re not afraid to look inside and find our blind spots,” Malone said.
Preliminary rotations revealed
There aren’t many surprises when it comes to the Nuggets’ expected starting five to start the season.
Malone said new addition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope slotted into Will Barton III’s vacated starting spot alongside Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic on the first day of practice.
Bones Hyland, Davon Reed, Bruce Brown, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan made up the initial second unit, leaving Ish Smith, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar, Zeke Nnaji and two-way player Jack White to round out the squad. Malone added the team will need to be flexible with lineups this season, which should create some opportunities for players outside the first two units.
Rookie not overwhelmed
The Nuggets' first pick in the most recent draft got his first look at Nikola Jokic on Tuesday.
“He’s really good,” Christian Braun said of Denver’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player.
Braun added he’s not the type to be shocked by much. When it comes to the team’s philosophies and schemes, the rookie said he was comfortable thanks to Summer League and an extended stay in Denver before the team headed to California for training camp.
“There was nothing out there today that I didn’t know coming in,” Braun said.
“Joker’s going to throw a few things at you that you’re not used to because you’re not with him or Jamal is going to throw some things at you, but everything was introduced. So, there was nothing that completely threw me off.”