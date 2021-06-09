Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, and Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric defend during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (20) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, and Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric defend during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)