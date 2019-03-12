When the Best of the Springs was first published in 1995, Colorado Springs had a population of 325,000. Today the metro area has more than 710,000.
Imagine how that changed the votes in the City Life category as the city grew north, northeast and east.
- A beautiful brick building with white trim at 17-19 S. Tejon St., Hibbard & Company Department Store, was a beloved site for 104 years, until it closed in 1996 as "the last independent department store in Colorado." Its 1914 elevator was a Best of the Springs winner as was its full-time operator, Jim Bowden, who happily shared local history tidbits as he took riders up four floors and down to the basement. In Hibbards you could buy frilly hankies, white granny panties and scout uniforms and the sales paperwork flew upstairs in pneumatic tubes. Today Hibbards is home to Chipotle and offices.
- Here's the place that handily fits both parts of City Life & Recreation votes: Panino's and Colorado College Tiger hockey. A perfect match. Since 1974, Paninos has been that special spot for fans on their way to longtime Best-of-winner Tiger hockey games. After all, the restaurants, originally called Pizza Plus, were founded by famed CC player and coach Tony Frasca and his wife Evey and they're now run by family members, most of whom played hockey and even have Olympic connections. Paninos' original North Tejon location is near the college, the 8th Street site dates to 1982, and the newest addition is on Powers.
- So many doughnuts everywhere to make people morning happy now, but one spot has a special area history since 1983, the Donut Mill in Woodland Park. It's the go-to place to stop as people fuel their drive up the mountains and the always packed parking lot proves how locals love its wonderful cinnamon rolls, bear claws and fritters. In 2011 Best of voters showed how much they also love the biscuits and sausage or bacon gravy.
- She had a storied 33-year career as a television anchor on KOAA News5 and won Best of the Springs TV Anchor so many years running that by 2008 her Best TV Anchor became a Lisa Lyden Lifetime Achievement, giving other TV folks a fighting chance. On the radio side, the 2010 Lifetime Achievement Award went to popular Captain Dan and Paul Richards on K-Lite.