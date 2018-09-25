Federal safety officials blame two Air Canada pilots for coming within 10 to 20 feet of crashing their jetliner into a plane on the ground last year in San Francisco.
The Air Canada pilots were apparently confused because one of two parallel runways was closed and dark before the late-night incident. The crew was seconds from landing their Airbus A320 jet on a taxiway where planes loaded with passengers were waiting to take off.
“We could not have gotten literally or figuratively any closer to having a major disaster,” said the safety board’s vice chairman, Bruce Landsberg, during a hearing Tuesday in Washington.
Underscoring the severity of the incident, the NTSB’s top aviation-safety staffer, John DeLisi, said it was the first time the board considered a major investigation for an event in which there were no injuries or damaged planes.
The board said the Air Canada crew mistook the taxiway for a runway because they didn’t adequately review a warning to all pilots about one of the runways being closed for construction. The board cited other mistakes and crew fatigue as contributing factors.
Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said the airline would review the safety board’s recommendations and has already taken steps to improve training and procedures.
The two pilots “are being held out of service,” he said.
NTSB recommended the development of technology to warn pilots and air traffic controllers when a landing plane appears to be aimed at a taxiway instead of a runway.
The cockpit voice recorder might have helped investigators better understand how the incident unfolded, but the recording was taped over because the NTSB wasn’t notified of the incident for nearly two days.
The July 2017 incident occurred just before midnight — it felt like 3 a.m. to the pilots, who had taken off from Toronto. The safety board recommended that Canada strengthen rules to prevent pilot fatigue.
The safety board’s chairman, Robert Sumwalt, urged the FAA and Canadian officials to adopt the recommendations “so that we do not have to relearn the lessons of this incident at a far greater cost.”