A 19-year-old Aurora man who was killed by a semi Monday on Interstate 25 might also have been struck by another vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol says.
The crash was reported at 4:14 a.m. on southbound I-25 at mile marker 172 near Larkspur, the State Patrol said.
The man, whose name has not been released, stepped in front of an International box truck “for reasons unknown.” He was hit by the truck and landed in the left southbound lane, where a second vehicle is believed to have hit him.
The truck remained on scene, but the second vehicle didn’t, the State Patrol said. The truck driver, a 23-year-old Denver man, wasn’t injured.
The State Patrol is asking anyone with information to call 303-239-4501 and reference case #1C183745. The second vehicle might have minor damage. Its driver likely didn’t know what was hit, and investigators are seeking information, not criminal charges, the State Patrol said.
The use of drugs and alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash.
The southbound lanes of I-25 reopened about 8:15 a.m.
This was the second serious crash near that I-25 exit in less than 24 hours. A semi crashed into two vehicles Sunday afternoon, injuring six people. A child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.
