Isabella Makenzie Brock, a 13-year-old reported missing Tuesday, has been found safe and is home Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police said Isabella voluntarily left her home near South Murray Boulevard and Crestline Drive sometime during the "overnight hours," and did not return.
"We are happy to report that Isabella is safe and back home," police tweeted. "We are thankful to everyone in our community for their care and support."
