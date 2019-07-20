Wind speeds of 70-mph, hail, street flooding and downed trees were reported in Colorado Springs during Saturday afternoon's thunderstorm.

For a brief time Saturday, a tornado warning was also issued for El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties. The warning expired at 6:15 p.m. 

A wind speed of 70 mph was measured at the Colorado Springs Airport. 

Colorado Springs police reported street flooding on northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard between North Carefree Circle and Halfturn Rd.

During the storm, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported adverse weather conditions on Interstate 25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and County Line Road and also U.S. 24 near Cave of the Winds. 

The storm prompted a flash flood warning issued in  El Paso County for areas including west Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Chipita Park, Cascade and the Waldo Canyon burn scar. The warning expired at 7:30 p.m. 

Wind damage, downed trees, and one-inch hail was reported in some areas of El Paso County. 

Two power outages were also reported in the county at the onset of Saturday's storm. One power outage effecting over 2,800 people in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Residents in Monument experienced power outages beginning just after 4 p.m. Mountain View Electric Association reported that over 1,700 El Paso County customers were without power. 

As of 8:30 p.m., most customers' power has been restored. 

