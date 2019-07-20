Wind speeds of 70-mph, hail, street flooding and downed trees were reported in Colorado Springs during Saturday afternoon's thunderstorm.
For a brief time Saturday, a tornado warning was also issued for El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties. The warning expired at 6:15 p.m.
A wind speed of 70 mph was measured at the Colorado Springs Airport.
Colorado Springs police reported street flooding on northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard between North Carefree Circle and Halfturn Rd.
Rain storms moving through the area have created isolated flooding. N/B N. Academy Bl. between N. Carefree Cir. and Halfturn Rd. is one such area. Please use caution and avoid areas of standing water.@CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) July 20, 2019
During the storm, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported adverse weather conditions on Interstate 25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and County Line Road and also U.S. 24 near Cave of the Winds.
US 24 EB/WB: Adverse weather between Frontage Rd and Cave Of The Winds Rd. Flood conditions may exist in the Waldo Canyon area. Use caution— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 20, 2019
The storm prompted a flash flood warning issued in El Paso County for areas including west Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Chipita Park, Cascade and the Waldo Canyon burn scar. The warning expired at 7:30 p.m.
Wind damage, downed trees, and one-inch hail was reported in some areas of El Paso County.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Colorado Springs CO, Black Forest CO, Peyton CO until 5:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/cZAuiYN5SR— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 20, 2019
FLASH FLOOD WARNING (green outline) until 7:30 PM for El Paso county. #COwx pic.twitter.com/wyp4QWxsli— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) July 20, 2019
Two power outages were also reported in the county at the onset of Saturday's storm. One power outage effecting over 2,800 people in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Residents in Monument experienced power outages beginning just after 4 p.m. Mountain View Electric Association reported that over 1,700 El Paso County customers were without power.
As of 8:30 p.m., most customers' power has been restored.
