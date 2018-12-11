Woodland Park police on Tuesday released a short video clip of missing woman Kelsey Berreth walking into Safeway, where she bought groceries on Thanksgiving Day with her 1-year-old daughter.
Berreth, 29, was reported missing by her mother Dec. 2. She moved to Woodland Park in 2016 with her fiance, the father of her child.
Police checked Kelsey’s apartment, where cold baked cinnamon rolls were on the counter, and she had left her makeup bag, two vehicles, suitcases and other possessions, Police Chief Miles De Young said during a Monday news conference.
“She’s not the kind that runs off,” said her mother, Cheryl Berreth. “This is completely out of character. She loves her God, family and friends, her job. She’s reliable, considerate, honest.”
Police have no suspects, De Young said.
Officers have interviewed her fiance, Patrick Frazee. Police said they had not responded to domestic violence calls involving the couple.
Frazee said he last saw Kelsey on Thanksgiving, when she handed off their daughter to him, De Young said. He never lived with Kelsey, Cheryl Berreth said.
Asked whether he is a suspect, De Young said, “At this point, he is the father of Kelsey’s daughter.”
Frazee told police he last heard from her three days later, on Nov. 25, the day she told her boss she wouldn’t be at work that week.
She works as a flight instructor for Doss Aviation in Pueblo.
Kelsey’s cellphone pinged in Gooding, Idaho, on Nov. 25, De Young said. Although she has family in Idaho, Kelsey never showed up at those relatives’ homes, nor had she voiced plans to go there, Cheryl Berreth said on Facebook.
Report information about Kelsey Berreth to police at 719-687-9262, or email Cmdr. Christopher Adams, cadams@city-woodlandpark.org.