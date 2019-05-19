Some details about the Colorado College graduating class of 2019 from the school's Twitter page. The group includes:
- 62 first-generation college students and 36 gap-year students
- Two licensed pilots, two beekeepers, and a storm chaser
- A record six @FulbrightPrgrm finalists and scholars
- An American Idol backup singer
- A Princeton in Asia Fellow - A student who developed a pill-sorting robot for Alzheimer’s patients and another who authored a textbook on electrical circuitry
- A student who raised $146,000 for Relay for Life and another who created an anti-bullying campaign
- Has members from 44 states, 20 countries, and speaks 25 languages
- Two Erasmus Mundus Scholars
- A Watson Fellow
