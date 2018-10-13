The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA News5 hosted Colorado’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer — all in one place and for the first time in Colorado Springs—on Saturday night. 

KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk moderated the debates, and Elizabeth Watts, a KOAA News5 anchor, and Joey Bunch, the senior political reporter for Colorado Politics, posed questions. 

During the first part of the debate, candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer debated each other for more than an hour at the Garden Pavilion at the Penrose House Conference Center. 

state debate
Caption +

Phil Weiser (Democrat) and George Brauchler (Republican) (left to right) debate during a state debate at the Penrose House on Saturday, October 13, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less
state debate
Caption +

Candidates for Attorney General, State Treasurer and Secretary of State for the state of Colorado debated at the Penrose House on Saturday, October 13, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

Their debate preceded a one-on-one between the two major party candidates running for governor.

state debate
Caption +

KOAA-TV anchor and moderator Rob Quirk (right) flips a coin for Colorado gubernatorial candidates Walker Stapleton (Rep) and Jared Polis (Dem) (left to right) to decide who will make their closing statements first before The State Debate at the Penrose House in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, October 13, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

In the second half of The State Debate, Republican Walker Stapleton, the two-term state treasurer, and Democrat Jared Polis, a five-term congressman, sparred over health care, transportation funding and energy policy, among other topics. 

You can watch the full debate, recorded live, here:

Load comments