The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA News5 hosted Colorado’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer — all in one place and for the first time in Colorado Springs—on Saturday night.
KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk moderated the debates, and Elizabeth Watts, a KOAA News5 anchor, and Joey Bunch, the senior political reporter for Colorado Politics, posed questions.
During the first part of the debate, candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer debated each other for more than an hour at the Garden Pavilion at the Penrose House Conference Center.
Their debate preceded a one-on-one between the two major party candidates running for governor.
In the second half of The State Debate, Republican Walker Stapleton, the two-term state treasurer, and Democrat Jared Polis, a five-term congressman, sparred over health care, transportation funding and energy policy, among other topics.
You can watch the full debate, recorded live, here: