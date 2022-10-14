Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado as of Oct. 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 3,759,999
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 935,045
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 1,045,459
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 1,710,800
This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.