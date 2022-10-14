Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.

A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado Senate Districts 9, 11 and 35 as of Oct. 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

Senate District 9

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 118,365

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 45,014

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 17,786

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 53,625

Senate District 11

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 86,397

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 19,215

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 20,794

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 43,949

Senate District 35

Counties included: Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, El Paso, Elbert, Huerfano, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Otero, Prowers

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 120,249

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 51,755

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 18,598

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 47,710

This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

