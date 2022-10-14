Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado House Districts 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 and 56 as of Oct. 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.
State House District 14
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 67,227
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 24,606
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,446
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 31,068
State House District 15
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 56,459
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 17,811
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 9,931
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,427
State House District 16
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 54,959
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 14,675
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 12,800
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,134
State House District 17
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 42,313
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 7,981
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 11,422
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 21,691
State House District 18
Counties included: El Paso, Teller
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 60,102
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 16,078
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 13,824
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,490
State House District 20
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 64,466
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 28,411
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,509
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,440
State House District 21
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 43,467
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 11,750
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 8,330
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 22,240
State House District 22
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 58,762
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 20,168
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,197
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,158
State House District 56
Counties included: Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, El Paso, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 65,672
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 30,050
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,918
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,542
This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.