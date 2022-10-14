Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.

A look at the total number of active registered voters in Colorado House Districts 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22 and 56 as of Oct. 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

State House District 14

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 67,227

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 24,606

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,446

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 31,068

State House District 15

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 56,459

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 17,811

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 9,931

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,427

State House District 16

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 54,959

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 14,675

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 12,800

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,134

State House District 17

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 42,313

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 7,981

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 11,422

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 21,691

State House District 18

Counties included: El Paso, Teller

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 60,102

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 16,078

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 13,824

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,490

State House District 20

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 64,466

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 28,411

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,509

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,440

State House District 21

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 43,467

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 11,750

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 8,330

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 22,240

State House District 22

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 58,762

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 20,168

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 10,197

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 27,158

State House District 56

Counties included: Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, El Paso, Elbert, Kit Carson, Lincoln

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 65,672

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 30,050

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 7,918

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 26,542

This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

