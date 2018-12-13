A community candlelight vigil is planned for missing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., in Woodland Park.
Berreth was last thought to be at her home in the 200 block of East Lake Avenue in Woodland Park. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to a missing persons poster. She has family in Idaho and Washington state.
Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day and was reported missing Dec. 2 by her mother, Cheryl Berreth, who lives in Idaho.
Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of Kelsey Berreth of Woodland Park, has cooperated fully with the police, agreeing to be interviewed, voluntarily allowed his cellphone to be searched and provided photographs and DNA samples to investigators, his lawyer said Wednesday.
Colorado Springs criminal defense attorney Jeremy Loew issued a statement saying Frazee will continue to cooperate with police but will not give any media interviews, “as he does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation.”
Frazee, 32, is believed to be one of the last people to have seen Berreth on Thanksgiving Day, and he communicated with her via text three days later, before she was reported missing.
