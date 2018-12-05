Update 10:06 p.m.
The 15-year-old girl who went missing from northeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night was found and is safe, police tweeted.
UPDATE: as of 9:45 PM the missing at-risk child has been located and is safe. Thanks to the public for their help. pic.twitter.com/XkF9LSq5f0— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 6, 2018
---
Colorado Springs police were searching Wednesday night for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the area of Barnes Road and Antelope Ridge.
The girl, whose name wasn't released, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black sweater and blue jeans. She also has a speech impediment.
Police described the girl as "at risk."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.