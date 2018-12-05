47386496_2510278805654656_1257511620486103040_n.jpg
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Update 10:06 p.m.

The 15-year-old girl who went missing from northeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night was found and is safe, police tweeted. 

---

Colorado Springs police were searching Wednesday night for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the area of Barnes Road and Antelope Ridge.

The girl, whose name wasn't released, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black sweater and blue jeans. She also has a speech impediment.

Police described the girl as "at risk."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.

