In the second daylight attack in a Colorado Springs park in the past two weeks, police say a man sexually assaulted a 68-year-old woman Friday morning in Monument Valley Park.
Police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said investigators have not linked the two attacks, which happened miles apart.
In the most recent incident, the woman was knocked down about 7:30 a.m. while on a trail near Culebra Avenue and touched in a sexual manner before the suspect ran away.
Police said the attacker was described as white or Hispanic, with dark hair.
In the earlier assault June 27 in Bear Creek Park, which also happened about 7 a.m., the attacker was described as white or Hispanic, thin and wearing a white tank top, black sweat pants and carrying a black backpack.
The man came up behind the woman and struck her in the head with what is believed to be a metal pipe, police said. The man ran off when he saw a witness, police reported.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police have cautioned anyone in parks to be aware of suspicious people or activity. Anyone with information about the attacks can call 719-444-7000.