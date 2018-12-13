Columbine High School and 22 other nearby schools in the Jefferson County School District have been placed on a lockout due to what law enforcement referred to as “reported threats.”
Lockout means no one is allowed in or out of the building, and classes and activities carry on as normal. In a tweet, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told parents not to come to the school to pick up their children and that dismissal is planned for the normal time, at 2:45 p.m.
A caller claimed to have multiple explosives inside Columbine High School at about 9:20 a.m., according to Mike Taplin with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. That person also claimed to be outside the school, Taplin said.
Tapin said the threats have not been validated and that Columbine High School has been secured. The investigation is ongoing, and people are urged to stay out of the area.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.