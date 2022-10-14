Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
In the race to represent District 2 on the Board of Teller County Commissioners, Republican incumbent Bob Campbell faces Democratic challenger Dennis Luttrell this November.
Campbell is a business owner, financial planner and former Teller County treasurer, serving from 2010 to 2018.
Luttrell is the Divide Fire Protection District director. From early 2001 to June 2016, he worked in municipal government as the town administrator for the towns of Vineyard Haven, Sherborn and Somerset — all in Massachusetts — and as the city manager of Lebanon, N.H.
Both men also have previously served as Teller County commissioners. Campbell served on the board from 2003 to 2010. Luttrell served from 1983 to 1990.
Campbell, Bob (incumbent)
Party: Republican
Phone number: 719-337-4120
Email: dividetaxfp@aol.com
Website: Unavailable
Mailing address: P.O. Box 668, Divide, CO 80814
Education: bachelor of science in business administration, 1981, Northern Arizona University; CFP Professional Education Program, 1995, College of Financial Planning; CFP, Certified Financial Planner Designation, Certified Financial Planning Board of Standards, 1998 (retired status)
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected to office?
As the incumbent, I plan to continue (to) represent all citizens of Teller County, focusing on protection of the health, safety and welfare of the county. This has has been the priority I have had for all the years I have served this community. I have a heart for being a public servant and have exhibited that for most of my adult life.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
• To continue to use my financial expertise in the county's conservative budget and financial planning and decisions, for responsible use of taxpayer monies and saving for capital uses/plans.
• Use my knowledge and influence on the several statewide committees, boards and advisory positions that I have been appointed to; and to protect and fight for individual rights and the rural lifestyle of our Teller County residents.
• The continual review of the county's pay and benefit structure to attract and retain the best and brightest professional employees that provide the services we provide to our citizens.
What do you feel should be the county's top 3 spending priorities?
• To use our capital expenditures to acquire or construct our own county-owned facilities that will alleviate spending of taxpayer funds being used on leased buildings.
• Provide the assets needed to be properly equipped in communications and management for our ongoing risk of next natural disasters (wildfire) that will help ensure the safety of firefighters, first responders, law enforcement and management staff.
• Ongoing review of services we provide to citizens to ensure we are able to provide them in the most efficient and effective way possible.
Luttrell, Dennis
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 719-686-779
Email: dfluttrell64@gmail.com
Website: reelectluttrell.com
Mailing address: unavailable
Education: bachelor of arts degree in earth science, 1974, University of Vermont; master of public administration course completion, 2005-2008, Bridgewater State College.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected to office?
Recognizing that it requires at least one other commissioner to enact programs, the first program I wish to enact is support for wildfire mitigation, countywide. As a former volunteer fighter for both Florissant and Divide fire departments, the county commissioner who created the Florissant/Divide Fire Protection District while overseeing the emergency responses for the county, volunteer serving the NO FLO CO Wildfire Mitigation Posse, and current director of the Divide Fire Protection District, I understand the current and long-term need for this countywide effort. I know how to make it happen.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Teller County needs fire mitigation and affordable housing. While serving as the community development director for the city of Woonsocket, I used my innovative approach to create affordable housing for the low- to moderate-income people who are often entry-level public service employees, like teachers. I won the John D. Gunther Award from the Department of Housing and Urban Development on behalf of the city. This city has nearly twice the population of Teller County.
What do you feel should be the county's top 3 spending priorities?
Improving emergency services, addressing understaffing and improper budgeting in the Sheriff’s and Public Works departments, road improvements and maintenance, and eliminating wasteful spending in office space rentals for county offices. For years, the county has spent tax dollars for office space from the private sector. Commissioners must take a long-range approach to this situation. I did so when I previously served, and all county services were housed in county-owned buildings. As a result, we lowered the county’s mill levy. The same should be done today.