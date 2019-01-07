Pueblo police say Chante Quintana, 25, and 6-year-old Zanilah Roze Baros were found safe Monday after being reported missing earlier in the day.
Police said in a news release late Monday morning that Quintana allegedly kidnapped her own child, Zanilah, from South Park Elementary School. They left in an unknown vehicle, police said.
South Park Elementary is in the southwest part of Pueblo.
Police shared information just after 11 a.m. Monday.
Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that Quintana and Zanilah were found in Denver hours after the alleged parental kidnapping. The daughter is safe with her father.
Police did not say why this was considered a kidnapping.
