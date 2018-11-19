Chris Phillips refused to settle on a new name for the Sky Sox until he received confirmation via thunderbolt.
He’d know it when he heard it.
But as he sifted through 3,000 submitted names, narrowed it down to five finalists and even commenced with conceptual drawings for potential logos, he felt he hadn’t found a name capturing the vibe of living in the Rocky Mountains.
He verbalized that goal to his staff. And, boom, the lightning bolt struck and the team had a new name – the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
The Vibes have a s’more mascot wearing sunglasses named Toasty.
“It checked all the boxes,” Phillips said. “I’m proud to say I run the Rocky Mountain Vibes. That’s awesome. It’s fun.
“What I came to realize after a lot of this is I didn’t want to be a thing,” added Phillips, who has overseen the name change and the upcoming shift from Triple-A to Rookie League in his first few months as general manager. “I didn’t want to be an animal. I didn’t want to be a mountain. I was like, this is feeling; it’s energy and emotion.”
There will be emojis found throughout the park, potentially fire pits on the concourse for fans to roast marshmallows and a new color scheme of navy, red, gold, sky blue, tan and gray.
With Monday’s unveiling, a process ends that pivoted from the original plan but fell within the team’s parameters that, ultimately, despite 3,000 submissions and online voting, this was going to be its call.
Phillips said he knew Rocky Mountain Oysters would be in the mix all along, because why not? It generated buzz and reaction, but ultimately, he said, would have been a public relations nightmare to field a team named for bovine testicles.
Of the other finalists, including Lamb Chops, Throttle Jockeys and Punchy Pikas, it was Happy Campers that gained the most traction. It was with the Campers in mind that the team turned to minor league marketing company, Brandiose, which has handled rebrands for multiple clubs. That’s where it first introduced a marshmallow mascot.
That evolved over dozens of iterations and ultimately arrived at Toasty – who is flashing his first two fingers in the V-shape associated with the peace sign, V for victory, or, now, for Vibes.
“I want this to be the badass s’more that I want to hang out with, have a beer with,” said Phillips, who wants fans to connect their own connotation of Rocky Mountain Vibes, be it the mountains, altitude, fresh air, hiking, skiing, spending time with your family … whatever.
“At the end of the day, it’s a minor league baseball team,” Phillips said. “It’s supposed to be about fun, family entertainment. Yes, we want to goofy with it and have some fun with it.”
The process hasn’t been received as fun by all. Social media comments showed little support for the five finalists, with many fans expressing – angrily in many cases – a desire to stick with the Sky Sox name.
Phillips said he understood that there was passion behind the name and the history and memories associated with it, but rebranding and renaming has been the trend in minor league baseball over the past decade and the team felt that, with the change in affiliation, this was the time to bring that to Colorado Springs.
Sox the Fox will remain as a mascot. Foxes, like dogs, cannot eat chocolate. So there's little danger that a Sox and Toasty partnership would run into troubles at least in that regard.
Phillips has reiterated that of the most popular names in the minors – including the El Paso Chihuahuas – were not initially embraced. Should that happen here, he's expecting the good Vibes to eventually win out.
