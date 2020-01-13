County and state drivers license offices around Colorado were down for around four hours Monday, according to the Department of Revenue.
The outage was first reported in the morning and lasted until early afternoon, according to tweets from the department of revenue.
ALERT: All driver license offices are experiencing an outage. This affects both county and state offices. We are unable to issue any documents at this time and there currently is no ETA for a resolution. We will provide updates as they become available. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/iiCDtPT0S6— CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) January 13, 2020