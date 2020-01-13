(COURIER) Sample Colorado license plate

A sample Colorado license plate.

 Photo via state of Colorado

County and state drivers license offices around Colorado were down for around four hours Monday, according to the Department of Revenue.

The outage was first reported in the morning and lasted until early afternoon, according to tweets from the department of revenue.

Tags

Digital Director

Jerry has worked in several roles at The Gazette since joining the staff in August 1997. He's the Digital Director. Jerry is a native of North Dakota and went to college in Minnesota.

Load comments