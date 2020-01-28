El Paso County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy, the son of a Colorado Army National Guard member, last seen Monday at his home.

Gannon Stauch was last seen between 3:15 and 4 p.m. at his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood of Colorado Springs before leaving on foot for a friend's house across the street, El Paso County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Deborah Mynatt told The Gazette on Tuesday.

The department had previously reported that he was last seen at the Kum & Go on Mesa Ridge Parkway in Colorado Springs near Fountain. But upon reviewing surveillance footage Tuesday, his stepmother said the boy suspected to be Stauch was not him, Mynatt said.

Foul play is not suspected, she added.

Stauch is 4'9" with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 90 pounds. He was wearing a blue jacket and jeans.

Information received during an interview with Stauch's stepmother and other information lead deputies to believe he's a runaway instead of a missing person, Mynatt said.

Can you help us find this runaway:Gannon Stauch. Last seen last night 01/27/2020 at the Kum & Go at Mesa Ridge Parkway. Wearing blue jacket and jeans left home on foot.Please call 719-390-5555 if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts. #searching #LookNow pic.twitter.com/wlH8GrUubu — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 28, 2020

The department is unaware of additional risk factors aside from age, she said.

"That's really our only concern, that he's so young," Mynatt said. "It's cold outside, it's going to start getting late here soon. We want to find him, get him home and put him in a safe environment."

Stauch did not report to school today, she added.

Deputies are actively searching for the boy in between calls for service, and the case has been forwarded to major crimes detectives. Such a move is made when additional investigative tools, such as the ability to obtain deleted information off a phone, are needed, she said.

Staff Sgt. Zach Sheely, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs-based Colorado Army National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade, confirmed to The Gazette that Stauch's father is a member of his unit but could not provide further information.

"Here at the brigade we're taking this extremely seriously and we're doing everything we can to help the family," Sheely said. "We definitely want to encourage anyone with any information to call that phone number and just cooperate with law enforcement."

Those with information on Sheely the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719) 390-5555.

Gazette reporter Brandon Buchmeier contributed to this report.