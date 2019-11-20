A candlelight remembrance vigil for Kelsey Berreth is scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday by the Woodland Park Police Department.
Berreth, a 29-year-old Woodland Park mom, went missing on Thanksgiving Day 2018, killed by her fiance Patrick Frazee. A Teller County jury deliberated less than four hours Monday before finding Frazee guilty of murder.
Frazee, 33, of Florissant, was sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years.
The vigil will be at Memorial Park, 412 N. Park St., according to the announcement on the Woodland Park OPolice Department's Facebook page.
The Police Department is also organizing a celebration of life ceremony for Berreth from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1000 Colorado 67, Woodland Park.
Click here for more remembrances and obituaries.