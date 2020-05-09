UPDATE: Savannah Camele was found safe and Ricky Trujillo has been detained, Pueblo police said.

An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen south of Fountain, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday.

Savannah Camele is believed to be with a man named Ricky Trujillo, authorities said. He is believed to be dating a relative of Savannah's, said Pueblo Police Department spokesman Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

Gazette news partner KKTV reported that authorities said the 3-year-old was with her grandmother and Trujillo when the man allegedly assaulted the child and pushed the grandmother out of the vehicle before fleeing about 12:35 p.m.

The two could be traveling in a 2006 white Ford Explorer with a broken rear window covered in plastic and black tape and spiked black rims, authorities said. The license plate number is CO AGA013. The two were last seen near Hanover Road and Old Pueblo Road, just south of Fountain.

Anyone with information regarding Savannah's location was asked to call 911.

An @AMBERAlert has been issued for 3-year-old Savannah Camele, requested by @EPCSheriff. We're currently working to obtain pictures of Savannah. Call 911 with information. pic.twitter.com/fiixEr4DfV — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 9, 2020

