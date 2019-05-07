A 12-year-old girl went missing Monday morning after failing to arrive at school in Pueblo, police tweeted Tuesday.
Katie McWilliams was reported missing later Monday by her parents after failing to return home from Heroes K-8 Academy, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.
She was last seen wearing a black Heroes Academy shirt, black pants and brown hiking boots. She is described as being 4-feet, 8-inches tall, about 60 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said that Katie may be carrying a white backpack with pink trim.
Sergeant Franklin Ortega with Pueblo police confirmed that Katie was last seen outside a house at the 2800 block of Baltimore Avenue.
Katie's aunt, Barbara Hecker, told the Chieftain that Katie is a “shy child and good student, with no risky behaviors that we know of. She never wanders off. She doesn’t do anything bad. She’s a pretty good little kid who’s always been pretty responsible.”
Katie's family said Pueblo City Schools (District 60) did not notify the girl's parents of her absence Monday morning, reports the Chieftain. Katie's family members and friends spent Tuesday morning canvassing the area around Morton Elementary School, handing out flyers of Katie.
Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert due to the unclear circumstances of Katie's disappearance, said Ortega. An Amber Alert will be issued if an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death becomes clear.
Authorities did request that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issue a missing alert for Katie.
The @PuebloPolice1 has requested a CBI Endangered Missing Alert for Katie McWilliams last seen on May 6. Call police with any information about Katie. https://t.co/0y65nObnjA— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) May 7, 2019
Pueblo police ask anyone with information to call 553-2511 until 5:30 p.m., and 553-2502 thereafter.