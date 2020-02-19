The public is invited to attend a memorial service for Colorado Springs resident Donald Stratton, the revered Pearl Harbor survivor who died last weekend at 97.
Stratton's family has asked the attendees to wear red, white and blue Hawaiian shirts, USS Arizona apparel or service uniforms.
The service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. and will take place at the Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel, located 4285 N. Academy Blvd.
Details for my grandpas memorial and burial. All open to the public. Wear Hawaiian shirts, red white and blue, USS Arizona apparel no black. This is a celebration of a truly incredible man. @USNavy @secnav76 @USPacificFleet #USSArizona pic.twitter.com/xDvMAGdJpR— Nikki Stratton (@stratty05) February 18, 2020
Stratton, who had lived in Colorado Springs for 13 years, will have a permanent place in the Pikes Peak region's pantheon of heroes. The Fillmore Street Bridge over Interstate 25 was named in his honor and a piece of his battleship's wreckage remains on display at the Colorado Springs Airport after Stratton helped local leaders obtain it.
"Veterans like Donald Stratton are the best this country has to offer and I thank God every day for Americans like them," Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner said in an email. "May God bless this hero, his family, and all who have and continue to serve our country.”
In the twilight of his life, though, Stratton shared memories for a book that serves as a memorial to his Arizona shipmates. "All the Gallant Men" recalls Stratton's survival and the heroism that was commonplace among sailors during the attack.
"He was a very humble, very quiet hero," his son Randy Stratton said Sunday. "He didn't want or seek the attention he received."
Randy Stratton said efforts are underway to have the book turned into a movie.
Stratton is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Velma, four children, and thirteen grandchildren. To read the full article about Stratton, click here.
Burial, also open to the public, is scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud, Neb.