The public is invited to attend a funeral Friday of a retired Air Force sergeant who died with no family by his side.
Services for retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Clyde Baldwin will be held at 9 a.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, said program specialist Rich Munoz. Baldwin was 91.
Baldwin's sister and only known relative lives in Oklahoma and cannot attend the funeral, Munoz said.
The retired sergeant served from 1950 to 1970 in the Vietnam and Korean wars, he said. His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.