BLANCA -Police found a missing one-day-old baby hours after her mother left the hospital with her Monday night.
Police said that the infant was born at a home overnight in Blanca, which is located in Costilla County. According to officers, "several welfare checks were requested due to the mother being a known narcotics user."
The Department of Social Services arrived at the mother's home to check on the child and requested the mother, Cynthia Sandoval, take the infant to Alamosa Hospital.
Sandoval agreed to take the baby to the hospital, but when she got there she "evaded DSS and took off with the child," police said. She was last seen getting into a, gold-colored Chrysler Imperial and trying to avoid law enforcement.
Police believe the mother could be wearing a black jacket and camouflage sweat pants. The child was last seen wearing a pink and white outfit, sitting in a blue and gray car seat.
This story was updated just before 10 a.m. with additional information from the police.