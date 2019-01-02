49443016_2554074521275084_3591615123665453056_n.jpg
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday evening while cycling in north Colorado Springs.

Holly Lopez was last seen near East Woodmen Road and North Academy Boulevard, riding her chrome-colored BMX bicycle with side pegs on the wheels, police said.

Holly was wearing a white sweatshirt with Marvel and pictures of the Avengers superheroes stenciled on the front, grey sweatpants with a black stripe down the side, a navy blue backpack with "G.E. Johnson" and "Switchbacks" written on it and black Converse shoes.

She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and about 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

