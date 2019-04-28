• House Bill 1210 amends state law, authorizing local governments to set minimum wage laws in excess of the state minimum wage. Status: under consideration.
• Senate Bill 085, called “Equal Pay for Equal Work Act,” facilitates lawsuits and assigns financial penalties for successful complaints about gender-based pay discrimination in the workplace. Status: under consideration.
• Senate Bill 225. The bill authorizes cities and counties to impose rent control on owners of private rental homes and apartments. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1159 extends state income tax subsidies for battery cars. The bill extends the country’s most generous electric care subsidies, consumed mostly by the wealthy, by moving the expiration date from 2016 to 2022. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1267 transforms from a misdemeanor to a felony the crime of an employer paying less than minimum wage to any employee. Status: passed.
• Senate Bill 007 imposes sexual misconduct rules of the Obama administration in Colorado institutions of higher education. The bill requires colleges and universities to report to the federal Department of Education their policies and training practices. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1257 refers to the ballot a request for government to retain taxpayer refunds, in perpetuity, guaranteed under the state constitution’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Refunds would remain in the general fund to pay for K-12 education, higher education and transportation. Status: Under consideration.
• House Bill 1261, Colorado’s version of the Green New Deal, aims to reduce “greenhouse gas” by 26% in 2025, at least 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050. It instructs the Air Quality Control Commission to “implement policies” and “promulgate rules” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Status: under consideration
• House Bill 1266 allows felons on parole to vote. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1260 forces local governments to adopt building codes that comply with one of three most recent versions of the International Energy Conservation Code. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1270 would have required the board of trustees of the state’s pension to commission a study assessing “climate-related financial risks” to the pension’s assets. The study would determine risks posed by rising sea levels, rising temperatures, damages to assets caused by carbon emissions, and assets damaged by “shifting consumer attitudes and changing economics of carbon-intense industries.” The bill failed, but advocates plan to try again.
• House Bill 1198 establishes the Electric Vehicle Grant Fund in the Colorado Energy Office to subsidize battery car charging stations established by state agencies, universities, public transit agencies, local governments, landlords, multifamily apartment complexes, nonprofit and for-profit corporations. Status: passed, signed into law.
• Titled “Protect Colorado Residents From Federal Government Overreach,” House Bill 1124 forbids any law enforcement officer or other public employee from assisting any federal agent or agency in the enforcement of federal immigration laws. It prohibits federal authorities access to city and county jails for investigations or interviews related to enforcement of immigration laws, unless they have a warrant issued by a federal judge. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1278 imposes new voter registration and ballot access regulations on county election officials, with expensive unfunded mandates intended to reduce obstacles for those least motivated to vote.
The bill prohibits using police stations, sheriffs’ departments and other law enforcement agencies as polling stations or ballot-box drop-off locations. Critics claim that provision addresses concerns that criminal suspects, fugitives and illegal aliens fear law enforcement. In a tweet to Lynn Bartels, former communications director for former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, former Democratic State Rep. Joe Salazar explained the philosophy behind separating voting and law enforcement.
“I suppose if anyone studied any American History, they would know that law enforcement was typically used to discourage people of color from voting,” Salazar said. “It’s good to make things clear in the statute.”
Status: under consideration.
• Senate Bill 235 requires county election officials and state agencies to conduct voter registration for anyone who applies for a Colorado driver’s license, a state ID card or any form of state assistance. It directs government officials to register as voters all who make contact with their agencies for any reason. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1196 expands and eases access to college tuition assistance for illegal immigrants. Status: under consideration.
• Senate Bill 188, known as FAMLI, proposes the country’s most permissive family leave act. Paid for with a payroll tax disguised as “fee,” the bill would allow workers at least 12 weeks of paid leave to address any problem involving anyone with whom the employee has an emotional bond. Status: amended to the status of a “task-force study.”
• HB 1230 would amend the Colorado Clean Air Act to allow pot use in public places, including pot clubs, restaurants and tour buses. Status: under consideration.
• House Bill 1032 imposes statewide sex education standards. Status: under consideration.