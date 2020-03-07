Forty-four people in Colorado were tested Saturday for the fast-spreading coronavirus, but none had the flu-like disease, state health officials said in a release.

The lack of new cases followed a jump Friday from the initial two announced Thursday to eight, including a man in his 40s in El Paso County.

According to the release:

This week, the state laboratory expanded testing guidelines to ensure early detection in order to slow and limit transmission.

When cases test positive, the individual and their close contacts like family members and roommates are instructed to “isolate” (isolation is in the case of a person with a positive COVID test) or “quarantine” themselves (quarantine is if there is a suspected exposure).

Meanwhile the state or local public health agency works to identify other possible contacts. Public health agencies can issue individual quarantine and isolation orders requiring individuals to remain at home for a certain period of time.

Quarantine orders also include instructions for how to seek care and testing if the individual becomes symptomatic. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local public health agencies began to issue orders on Thursday with the announcement of positive cases.

COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People who have sustained contact within six feet of an infected individual are most at risk of transmission.