Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.

A ballot question proposing the allowance of adult-use marijuana sales will go before Palmer Lake voters in the Nov. 8 election.

The measure, if passed, would allow Palmer Lake’s two existing medical marijuana dispensaries to convert to selling regulated recreational marijuana.

If approved, the measure would only require a change in town code, which limits legal retail sales to medical marijuana, according to Karen Stuth, a member of the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees and the president of the town’s Economic Development Group. Stuth said the code caps the number of marijuana storefronts at two.

The town’s leadership has emphasized that the question of approving marijuana sales is strictly financial, proposed as an option to generate more revenue for the town to prevent it from falling into further financial struggles.

A presentation during a Board of Trustees workshop in June said allowing marijuana sales would remove the financial burden from property owners by "taxing the commodity that is already in" Palmer Lake. Across the state, total recreational marijuana sales far outweigh medical marijuana sales; in 2021, Colorado saw $1.8 billion in recreational sales and $400,000 in medical sales, resulting in a record $423,000 in tax revenue from total marijuana sales, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Each of Palmer Lake’s two dispensaries could bring in an estimated $800,000 in gross income in the first year, Stuth said. She said the trustees worked with marijuana industry experts and other stores in the county to come to that estimate.

The town coffers’ need for an increase in its current "meager" sales tax revenue is dire, and Palmer Lake could greatly benefit from out-of-towners crossing county lines to access recreational marijuana, Stuth said.

Opponents of marijuana legalization have argued it increases crime and presents a favorable view of the drug to younger people.

"If these are medical pot dispensaries selling what has been decided is called 'medicine,' then why also allow them to sell recreational drugs? Unless what (marijuana) is is not medicine," said Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a nonprofit political organization that is opposed to marijuana legalization.

Legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana in Palmer Lake would also "change the character of the town," Niforatos said. "Does the town want to become a destination for people to smoke weed? You would be changing the customer base from patients with certain medical needs deemed to be helped by marijuana to anyone who wants to get high. This changes the message you're sending to young families and kids who live in and visit Palmer Lake."

The June workshop’s presentation addressed concern over the potential side effects of local recreational sales, saying adult-use marijuana is "intensely regulated." Like other municipalities, the town would have the option to write code addressing and regulating "security, smell, traffic and any other concerns."

If the measure passes , the stores could convert to selling recreational marijuana as soon as they go through the Marijuana Enforcement Division, a state agency tasked with licensing and regulating the medical and recreational industries, before bringing the paperwork to Palmer Lake officials.