The town of Palmer Lake is governed by an elected, unpaid seven-member board, including the mayor, who serves a two-year term, and six trustees, who serve four-year terms. In November’s election, incumbent Mayor Bill Bass faces challenger and current Trustee Glant Havenar, while five candidates — Shana Ball, Kevin Dreher, Matt Stephen, Dennis Stern and Lindsey Zapalac — vie for three open trustee seats.
Mayoral candidates:
Bass, Bill
Phone number: 719-440-8858
Email: wtbassco@proton.me
Website: unavailable.
Education: bachelor of science in organizational leadership, CSU Global
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Hopefully one, or both, of the ballot measures we've put before the voters to increase revenues will pass. In which case I would work with town staff to begin more capital improvement projects.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Additional revenue to equip and retain our fire and police departments, and other staff. Implementation of projects from two studies recently completed on water and drainage improvements. Increase efforts at economic development.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Infrastructure improvements to roads, drainage and water.
Havenar, Glant
Phone number: 1-303-246-4552
Email: ghavenar@palmer-lake.org
Website: glantformayor.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 276, Palmer Lake, CO 80133
Education: bachelor of arts, English and history.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Growth has taxed our resources and many departments’ ability to provide more services for the same budget we have historically offered. This also taxes our natural resources and our water supply. Our town is fiscally challenged, and we must craft solutions that bring revenue from tax-earning businesses and support economic development. We must focus on creating organic prosperity from within, with less reliance on grants or the initial money bump supplied by housing developments. We must have a strong focus and spotlight on economic development and organic growth, especially in our downtown district.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
First and foremost, we must repair and restructure our town water fund, enabling it to become self-sustaining. Water is paramount to life in Palmer Lake. Greater code enforcement, appropriate licensing for all our short-term rental properties, and the preservation and stewardship of our lands, open spaces, parks and trails. We need to complete the code recodification process and make sure our code complies with Colorado statutes and federal laws. Finally, we must revive the commissioner system, which allows our citizens an open channel for communication.
What do you feel should be your town’s top 3 spending priorities?
We have many fiscal issues to face, including our available water supply, the need to repair our water delivery and drainage systems, more budget to keep our roads in good repair, and managing the extreme traffic we have experienced to our lake the past few years.
Trustee candidates:
Dreher, Kevin
Phone number: 719-313-8161
Email: kdreherforPL@gmail.com
Website: Unavailable
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1502, Palmer Lake, CO 80133
Education: bachelor’s degree in business management, Colorado State University.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Fiscal stability has to be our first issue. As the cost to do business has increased and our town and surrounding communities have grown, it has stressed Palmer Lake's ability to provide the services we depend on. These services include water, streets, police and fire. We have to have a better source of tax revenues instead of relying so heavily on the service industry.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Most important is fiscal stability. We can do better and must if our town is going to survive and thrive. Second would be to make sure we have a safe and secure water system. We have to make sure our water resource is managed properly to ensure it continues to be a reliable source for future generations. Third is code enforcement. Currently the Palmer Lake Police Department is asked to do code enforcement. Their job is keeping our town safe. We have codes on the books that need to be cleaned up and clarified and the codes we have need to be enforced.
What do you feel should be the town’s top 3 spending priorities?
Top three spending priorities would be road and drainage management; we have some roads that need some attention and there are serious drainage problems. Police and fire: They need to be funded correctly to do their jobs while keeping in mind what the town needs. Water: Our most important long term resource. We better take care of it and make sure it is sustainable.
Stephen, Matt
Phone number: 719-339-8765
Email: mascircle@gmail.com
Website: Unavailable.
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1282 Palmer Lake, CO 80133
Education: some college
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Palmer Lake faces large financial challenges. The voters will decide what revenue the board will have to spend on various needs.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
I believe the Board of Trustees will have to be very thoughtful, creative and innovative to move the town forward in a sustainable way.
I would like to see the town engage more with the neighboring communities to the benefit of all.
The board should look closely at the recently updated master plan as it reflects the vision of Palmer Lake that the citizens support.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Palmer Lake should ensure its public safety, build a secure fiscally sustaining water district, and focus on building infrastructure instead of repairing it.
Stern, Dennis
Phone number: 719-290-2000
Email: denbwana@yahoo.com
Website: unavailable.
Mailing address: P.O. Box 557, Palmer Lake, CO 80133
Education: Pikes Peak Regional Building Department licensed B-1 general contractor; some college, Biola, La Mirada, Calif., Control Data Computer Systems Analyst Institute, Anaheim, Calif.; Central High School, Austin, Minn.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
The first order of business as a newly elected trustee, along with the other members of the council, will be to enact a budget for the coming year. Palmer Lake is certainly facing some hard choices regarding prioritizing the funds that will be available to us. My hope and aim is to find ways to do more with less and avoid additional tax increases if possible.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
First and foremost, representing the voice and preferences of the citizens of Palmer Lake with wise, common sense solutions to the many challenges we are facing. Secondly, keep the unique character and spirit of Palmer Lake intact while encouraging smart growth for the continued fiscal health of our community into the future. Lastly, reinstituting the commissioner system the council used to employ, which will create more channels of communication between our citizens and those in governance.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
1. Water needs to be top of list, regarding both self sustainability and the infrastructure for delivery.
2. Safety and security for the citizens of Palmer Lake, meaning sufficiently funded and present fire and police responders.
3. Our road infrastructure, which is closely related to our need to control drainage, needs adequate funding and modification to handle our increased traffic demands.
Zapalac, Lindsey
Phone number: 1-432-386-7840
Email: l.zapalac12@gmail.com
Website: unavailable.
Mailing address: P.O. Box 1673, Palmer Lake, CO 80133
Education: master of business administration, Sul Ross State University; bachelor of business administration, Sul Ross State University.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
One of the ballot measures Palmer Lake residents will vote on this fall is whether to allow the sale of retail marijuana at the two existing medically licensed businesses in town. If this passes, the Board of Trustees will need to work cohesively to come up with solutions and enact ordinances that minimize the impact of the increased business and traffic along the 105 corridor and within our community.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
1. Finding creative solutions that generate additional tax revenue that won't place a heavy financial burden on residents.
2. Long-term sustainability plan for our lake, parks, open spaces, trails and reservoirs.
3. Growth in this area is imminent. We need a thoughtfully crafted approach to economic growth that focuses on locally owned/small businesses that contribute to and preserve our small town aesthetic.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
1. Investing in our roads, overall infrastructure (sidewalks, parking, storm water drainage, etc.) and repair/protection/conservation of our water supply.
2. Revitalization of our downtown corridor and lakefront.
3. Public safety, more specifically ensuring our fire department has the tools and resources necessary given the extreme wildfire risk surrounding Palmer Lake.
Ball, Shana
Phone number: 719-310-8836
Mailing address: 204 Vale St., Palmer Lake
Webpage: facebook.com/ShanaBallasTrustee
The Gazette did not have responses from Ball by time of press, but she addressed her priorities if elected to the board in a post on her Facebook campaign page:
"As trustee for the town of Palmer Lake, I would first like to work on economic development for our town. I feel that economic development is the backbone of our community. I am currently a board member for the Palmer Lake Economic Development Group (PLEDG), where many great people are coming together to create great ideas that will help boost economy in Palmer Lake. As a trustee, I could help many of these ideas come to fruition!
"Second, I think everyone probably knows public safety is very dear and near to my heart. I will forever love our Fire Department and what it has done for our community. As the fire chief, I started 24-hour shifts at the station to increase response times and thus create the ability to accept volunteers who lived outside Palmer Lake. I increased training requirements, built relationships with other fire and police departments and started the department onto the path it is on today. As a trustee I will continue to support these two departments and help them to be able to provide the best service possible to our citizens.
"Third is the continuation of support for our newly developed master plan. The Planning Commission and several volunteers have put many, many hours into developing an outstanding master plan for our town. I would like to keep the plan in the works of our future for Palmer Lake and generations I leave behind."