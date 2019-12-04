MONUMENT - The Walmart in Monument was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a bomb threat, but by 5 p.m. police had searched the building and given the "all clear."
"Employees headed back inside, but Walmart makes the final call if they open back up to customers," tweeted Spencer Wilson, with Gazette news partner KKTV. "Police said they did not find a bomb inside."
Wilson also tweeted that he talked with a customer who claimed to have spoken with the woman who first alerted police about the threat, around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, after a man "leaned over to an elderly couple couple and told them he had a bomb."
The evacuation, at 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway, was "orderly," Wilson tweeted.