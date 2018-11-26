A missing Air Force Academy cadet candidate's vehicle was found Monday afternoon at the Longs Peak trailhead, Rocky Mountain National Park officials say.
Micah Tice, 20, a student at the academy's preparatory school, left his sponsor's home in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, an academy statement says.
His parents, who live in Nevada, last spoke to him about 9 p.m. Friday. He told them he was going to do schoolwork that night and perhaps take a hike Saturday. His phone's signal last was received Saturday near East Woodmen Road and Interstate 25.
Tice's planned destination and route were unknown, but the weather Saturday on Longs Peak "was poor with significant snow accumulation, extremely high winds and bitter cold temperatures," a national park news release says.
A search was to begin early Tuesday, with teams focusing on the lower sections of the Longs Peak Trail to the Keyhole and Chasm Junction.
Tice is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has been in the Longs Peak area since Saturday or has information about Tice's planned route is asked to call Rocky Mountain National Park at 970-586-1204.
