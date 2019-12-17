Often celebrated as the healthiest state in the country, Colorado is actually one of the unhealthiest when it comes to mental health. An estimated 400,000 people in Colorado suffer from a mental illness but cannot get the care they need.
A systemic lack of funding, a deep shortage of mental health professionals, and what some say is a lack of will by lawmakers and insurers to improve the system are some of the barriers for Coloradans in need of mental health treatment.
This year at The Gazette, a team of reporters has shined a light on the mental health care crisis in Colorado. Gazette journalists have investigated the gaps in care for children, for veterans, for the community at large. We’ve focused on possible solutions as state officials and community leaders sharpen their focus on what for many is a vicious cycle of despair and ruin.