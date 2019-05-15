A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday for the teenager slain in the May 7 shootings at his suburban Denver charter school, just hours after the two alleged shooters are to appear in court.
Eight more students were wounded in the shootings at STEM School Highlands Ranch. The last of the hospitalized students was released Sunday.
Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed. He and two classmates have been credited with helping thwart the attack by charging at one of the shooters when he entered a classroom. Authorities said an armed private security guard restrained the second shooter.
The celebration of life for Castillo will be in the main auditorium at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd., in Highlands Ranch.
The service is open to the public, and the doors will open at 12:15 p.m. It also will be live-streamed at livestream.com/accounts/817378/events/8680861.
During a 10 a.m. hearing at the Douglas County Courthouse, at 4000 Justice Way in Castle Rock, charges are expected to be filed against Devon Erickson, 18, and a 16-year-old boy.
They're accused of carrying handguns into their school and opening fire in two classrooms. Investigators have offered no motive and declined to discuss how the students got the guns.
In a Facebook post announcing the service for Castillo, the church used his photo with John 15:13 from the Bible: "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."
Castillo was a member of the school's robotics club who loved to tinker. He worked part-time at a manufacturing company that had offered him a job after an internship because he was such a standout employee.
Friends say he had an infectious smile, a gentle sense of humor and was excited to help people.
County commissioners took the first step Monday toward committing $10 million to pay for security upgrades and mental health services at all public schools in the county. They’ll vote May 28 after talking with experts, residents and students about how to use the money.
The one-time payment would come from reserve savings and tax income from higher property values, commissioners said.
The Douglas County School District received a $1.5 million grant from the Colorado Department of Public Safety in February to upgrade security in school buildings and vehicles and to train school personnel. County schools will use the money to update the school communications system, including replacing radios, said district spokeswoman Paula Hans. It was one of 95 grants to schools or school districts totaling more than $29 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.