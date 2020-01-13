After about a four-hour standoff with officers, a man was arrested at his Palmer Lake town home Monday morning, police said.
A man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on suspicion of menacing, said Palmer Lake Police Chief Jason Vanderpool.
Officers with Palmer Lake Police were called about a disturbance about 8:30 a.m. near Vale Street and Vale Circle, Vanderpool sad.
The man, who was unarmed and alone in his home, refused to come out and did not want to talk to officers, he said.
Multiple agencies, including Monument Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and El Paso County Sheriff's Office, also responded, he said.
The man eventually came out of the house and all agencies left the area by 12:30 p.m.
The situation ended "peacefully" and no one was injured, Vanderpool said.