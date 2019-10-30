The burst of winter weather that rocked the Colorado Springs area early this week tapered off in the daytime on Tuesday, but snow began falling heavily again after dark. Forecasters predict the snow will subside by late afternoon or early evening Wednesday. Follow this blog for updates on delays, closures and road conditions.
9:30 a.m.
Woodland Park RE-2 is now closed.
9:00 a.m.
A car is stuck along the median near Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, city officials reported. The car is blocking the left lane of westbound Austin Bluffs, the left turn lane on eastbound Austin Bluffs and the left turn lane on northbound Academy. A tow truck is en route.
The crash was cleared about 9:35, city officials tweeted.
October 30, 2019
8:52 a.m.
8:39 a.m.
A car is stalled in the southbound lane of Interstate 25 near exit 163-County Line Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The right lane is blocked.
8:32 a.m.
A water main break cut off water to the fire hydrant line at El Paso Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Manitou Springs, city officials said. No residents are affected by the leak.
Crews plan to repair the hydrant tomorrow, as the ground it too frozen to dig today.
8:12 a.m.
The left lane of southbound Interstate 25 is blocked at exit 214A due to a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported. Expect delays.
The crash was cleared about 8:20 a.m., CDOT tweeted.
8:00 a.m.
Classes before 10 a.m. at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs are cancelled.
7:50 a.m.
By 9 a.m., it will feel like -5 degrees in Colorado Springs and -10 in Monument, reports KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson. By midday, conditions will warm up slightly -- it could feel like 9 degrees in the Springs and 1 degree in Monument.
Later in the day, sun is expected to bring temperatures up to the teens.
A look at hour-by-hour wind chills!
7:22 a.m.
The Colorado Springs Municipal Court is on a two-hour delay. Residents with a scheduled appearance before 10 a.m. must come to the court within 48 hours to reschedule.
7:09 a.m.
Manitou Springs School District 14 is now closed.
7:04 a.m.
Despite the morning’s adverse weather conditions, most flights arriving and departing from Colorado Springs Airport remained on-time. Check your flight’s status here.
7:02 a.m.
All campuses of Pikes Peak Community College are closed.
6:56 a.m.
The right lane on southbound Interstate 25 is blocked at mile marker 166.5 due to a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported. The crash was cleared at 7:05 a.m., CDOT tweeted.
6:53 a.m.
All Mountain Metro routes are delayed and will begin at 10 a.m.
6:51 a.m.
Fort Carson, U.S. Air Force Academy, Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station are closed for non-essential personnel.
6:37 a.m.
Dangerously low temperatures are expected today. Cold wind chills, as low as 25 below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
The predicted high for today is 19 degrees, reports KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson.
We could potentially tie/break our record cold highs today.
For students that are headed to school today, bundle up! Wind chills will stay below zero. Brrr!
6:21 a.m.
Colorado Springs School District 11 and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are now closed.
6:15 a.m. Academy District 20, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, District 49, Fountain Fort Carson District 8, Harrison District 2, Widefield District 3, plus many others are closed Wednesday.