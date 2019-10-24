The season's second snowfall came to Colorado Springs as predicted Wednesday evening and continued through Thursday morning. Snow amounts ranged from less than one inch downtown, to a foot of snow near the Air Force Academy. Follow this blog for live updates on weather advisories, road conditions and closures across the Pikes Peak region.
Click here for a complete list of school delays and closures.
Click here for traffic updates around Colorado Springs, and here for road conditions around Colorado.
8:13 a.m.: Police reported a crash on Ridgeline Drive, west of Voyager Parkway. It's unclear if vehicles are blocking traffic.
8 a.m.: Fountain police is no longer on accident alert status, according to the city's Facebook page.
7:50 a.m.: Temperatures are expected to rise by Thursday afternoon after the morning's clouds make way for sunny skies, the National Weather Service reports. Forecasters predict a high of 38 degrees.
Another chance for snow in Colorado Springs is likely Sunday. Check the forecast for the week, here.
7:45 a.m.: A crash on westbound Platte Avenue and Circle Drive is blocking traffic, police reported.
7:30 a.m.: Snow is winding down in many areas, but still falling heavily south of U.S. 50, the National Weather Service reports.
7:30 AM MDT: Snow is winding down this morning, but is still falling heavy across southern sections of the area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/oI716QU0oV— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 24, 2019
6:20 a.m.: Schools in District 49, Lewis Palmer 38 and Woodland Park are closed. Several school districts reported two-hour delays.
Fort Carson, Schriever Air Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy also reported delays, requiring non-essential staff to arrive no earlier than 9:30 a.m.
6:15 a.m.: City officials reported the first crash of the morning on the northbound side of Interstate 25, south of Garden of the Gods. The vehicles involved are not blocking traffic.
Snow, slush and ice made for a treacherous morning commute. Colorado Springs police remains on accident alert.
600 AM MDT Update: Here's a look at CDOT webcams around Walsenburg and Trinidad. Heavy snow with snow packed roads. Avoid travel if you can. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4ruFtbuROo— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 24, 2019
6:00 a.m.: Snow fall amounts ranged drastically across the Pikes Peak region. Some areas of El Paso County received as much as a foot of snow by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service reported.
Here are the latest snow totals from NWS:
Air Force Academy – 3.5-4.3 inches; in the foothills, 12 inches were reported.
Black Forest – 10 inches
Palmer Lake – 8.8 inches
Monument – 7.8 inches
Woodland Park – 6.5 inches
Cascade – 6 inches
Falcon – 5.5 inches
Divide – 4 inches
Manitou Springs – 3.8 inches
Peterson Air Force Base – 2.5 inches
Colorado Springs – 2.4 - 4 inches