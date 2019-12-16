As snow continued to fall across the Pikes Peak region Monday morning, several schools announced closures.
7:18 a.m. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, Ellicott 22, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 and Woodland Park Re-2 are closed.
6:35 a.m. Several schools in the Colorado Springs area are closed Monday including, Academy District 20, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Colorado Springs District 11, District 49, Harrison School District 2, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Manitou Springs District 14 and Widefield 3.
The following schools have a two-hour delay: Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind, Ellicott 22, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, Woodland Park Re-2.
