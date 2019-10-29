- Big Sandy school district, Calhan RJ1, Edison 54JT, Elizabeth school district and Elliot 22 will send students home early. After-school and evening activities were cancelled for Cheyenne Mountain District 12, District 49 and Manitou Springs school district. Click here for the latest closures and delays.
- Several flights from Colorado Springs to Denver have been cancelled. Click here for the latest status of flights out of Colorado Springs.
---
5:47 p.m.
Air Force Academy staff who aren't considered mission-essential are to report to the post two hours late on Wednesday. Classes at the academy will start at 9 a.m.
Several private and charter schools have also announced Wednesday closures.
Banning Lewis Academy, Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning, and Colorado Springs Christian Schools will be closed. CEC Colorado Springs will start 2 hours late.
5:34 p.m.
Colorado Springs and Pueblo got record snowfall on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
In Colorado Springs, 5.5 inches of snow fell, beating the previous daily record of 0.9 inches set on Oct. 28, 1991, the agency reported.
Nearly four inches of snow hit the ground in Pueblo, where the previous record for Oct. 28 was 2.9 inches in 1917.
Snowfall has since lightened, said Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist with the Weather Service. As of noon on Tuesday, only 0.2 inches of new snow had been reported at the Colorado Springs Airport, Wankowski said.
El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties are still getting snow and will likely see more — up to one to two inches per hour— later this evening and into Wednesday morning, the Weather Service said in tweet at about 5:15 p.m.
5:14 p.m.
More school districts have announced changes in their Wednesday schedules.
Falcon School District 49 will be closed.
Peyton School District 23-JT will start two hours late. There will also be no morning preschool.
5:11 p.m.
The Salvation Army R.J. Montgomery Shelter's section for single men is already at capacity for Tuesday night into Wednesday, said Karen Daugherty, the organization's social service director.
The shelter's sections for families and women, too, are expected to fill as the evening continues, Daugherty said.
On Monday night, only about 20 of the shelter's 220 beds were available. The open beds were for families, Daugherty said.
At Springs Rescue Mission, nearly 50 spots were available Monday night, officials said.
"We are ready for anyone who comes our direction," said Travis Williams, chief development officer for the Springs Rescue Mission. "We have a stated capacity of 450, but we also are going to do anything we can to make sure that anyone who wants a bed will be able to have a bed this evening."
When temperatures dip into teens, Rescue Mission operations "really kick into gear," Williams said.
"When there are freezing temperatures in general, it’s never a great idea for folks to be outside," he said. "Beyond shelter, we are still providing warm meals, and we have our day center and resource center open."
4:55 p.m.
Class will start two hours late on Wednesday for Woodland Park School District RE-2 and Hanover School District 28 students.
In Hanover D-28, there will be no preschool in the morning and no out-of-district transportation.
3:45 p.m.
Non-essential Colorado College employees do not need to report to work until 10 a.m. Wednesday, the college tweeted. Classes will be held unless they have been cancelled by the professor.
3:30 p.m.
Colorado Technical University will close at 5 p.m. Evening classes are cancelled.
3:18 p.m.
City officials reported a crash on northbound Austin Bluffs Parkway and Oro Blanco Drive. It was not immediately clear if the crash was blocking traffic.
3:15 p.m.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will close early, the school tweeted. All classes and activities scheduled after 4:30 p.m. are cancelled.
3:05 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through 9 a.m. Wednesday for northern El Paso County, Teller County, Pikes Peak, western Chaffee County and the Rampart Range.
Forecasters predict slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to strong winds and snow. Dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 30 degrees below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
2:17 p.m.
Schriever Air Force Base announced a two-hour delay for non-mission-essential personnel Wednesday.
Soldiers are to report to Fort Carson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and civilians should report within two hours of normal report time.
1:39 p.m.
All campuses of Pikes Peak Community College will close at 5 p.m.
1:30 p.m.
Authorities closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, between exit 292 and exit 359, due to multiple crashes and dangerous road conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen and authorities urge drivers to use an alternate route.
You can see the barricade that is in place as EB 70 remains closed right now from just east of E470 out to Limon. It is closed due to major crash between Deer Trail and Limon. No eta when it will reopen. pic.twitter.com/KuLqqHGXe4— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 29, 2019
1:10 p.m.
Non-essential personnel will be released at the U.S. Air Force Academy on a staggered-basis, starting no later than 1 p.m. There will be a two-hour delay for all non-essential personnel Wednesday. Classes will begin at 9 a.m. and medical services will open at 9:30 a.m.
1:00 p.m.
Colorado Springs Fire Department cancelled tonight's meeting to discuss the details regarding a wildfire mitigation grant. A new date has not yet been announced.
11:40 a.m.
District 11 cancelled all after-school activities. Buses may be running late when returning students home this afternoon, the district said in a tweet.
Big Sandy School District, Calhan RJ1, Elizabeth School District, Ellicott 22, and Peyton 23JT announced early dismissals.
10:52 a.m.
The left lane of westbound Fillmore is blocked at Cascade because of a crash.
10:35 a.m.
The storm has caused 269 flight delays and 358 cancellations at the Denver International Airport, reported the Denver Post. If you're flying into or out of Denver, check your flight's status, here.
Public schools remained open in the capital, despite the ice-covered roads. Several parents expressed their outrage over the decision on social media.
Ok @DPSNewsNow this is ridiculous. It is a blizzard outside, the roads are treacherous, and people are getting in accidents everywhere. I drove to school, it was horrible, and every hour the roads are going to get even worse. Do something for students' and teachers' safety.— Matthew Nekritz (@menekritz) October 29, 2019
1st Ave and Perry St in Denver is an ice rink. @denverpost pic.twitter.com/fSIQMcWMFI— RJ Sangosti (@RJSangosti) October 29, 2019
This is an outrage. My son's teachers and the staff risked their lives to get to school today, and there's not even a delay? Today is 10x worse than yesterday. I bet DPS execs are all working from home today. SHAME ON YOU.— Dena P (@Holdensmama) October 29, 2019
9:00 a.m.
Route 33 is not traveling on Ruxton Avenue while roads are icy, according to a tweet from Mountain Metro Transit. All other routes are running, though there are delays across the city. Real-time bus arrival information can be found on My Next Bus.
7:55 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol has reported a jackknifed semi at mile marker 72 of northbound I-25. The right lane is blocked. CSP reports black ice in the area.
7:33 a.m.
The average drive time from Colorado Springs to Denver via I-25 has swelled to 175 minutes as road conditions deteriorate, according to CDOT. Travel on I-25 inside Colorado Springs is slow as well, with an average of 29 minutes needed to get from South Academy to North Academy (an average speed of 31 mph).
5 a.m.
KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson is projecting snow totals between 3-7 inches between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning for Monument, Woodland Park, Black Forest, Calhan and Cripple Creek.
Potential snow totals beginning this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Strong north winds may limit heavy snowfall (especially for the Springs). We may adjust these totals as the day goes on, stay tuned! #COwx pic.twitter.com/UhE3NDqPhw— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) October 29, 2019