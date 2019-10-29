- Several flights from Colorado Springs to Denver have been cancelled. Click here for the latest status of flights out of Colorado Springs.
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 is on a 2-hour delay this morning, as are some private and charter schools. Click here for the latest closures and delays.
---
7:55 a.m.
Colorado State Patrol has reported a jackknifed semi at mile marker 72 of northbound I-25. The right lane is blocked. CSP reports black ice in the area.
7:33 a.m.
The average drive time from Colorado Springs to Denver via I-25 has swelled to 175 minutes as road conditions deteriorate, according to CDOT. Travel on I-25 inside Colorado Springs is slow as well, with an average of 29 minutes needed to get from South Academy to North Academy (an average speed of 31 mph).
5 a.m.
KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson is projecting snow totals between 3-7 inches between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning for Monument, Woodland Park, Black Forest, Calhan and Cripple Creek.
Potential snow totals beginning this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Strong north winds may limit heavy snowfall (especially for the Springs). We may adjust these totals as the day goes on, stay tuned! #COwx pic.twitter.com/UhE3NDqPhw— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) October 29, 2019