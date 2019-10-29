- Several flights from Colorado Springs to Denver have been cancelled. Click here for the latest status of flights out of Colorado Springs. 

- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 is on a 2-hour delay this morning, as are some private and charter schools. Click here for the latest closures and delays.

---

7:55 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol has reported a jackknifed semi at mile marker 72 of northbound I-25. The right lane is blocked. CSP reports black ice in the area.

7:33 a.m.

The average drive time from Colorado Springs to Denver via I-25 has swelled to 175 minutes as road conditions deteriorate, according to CDOT. Travel on I-25 inside Colorado Springs is slow as well, with an average of 29 minutes needed to get from South Academy to North Academy (an average speed of 31 mph).

5 a.m.

KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson is projecting snow totals between 3-7 inches between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning for Monument, Woodland Park, Black Forest, Calhan and Cripple Creek.

Load comments