Here's the latest from Election Day around the Pikes Peak region and the rest of Colorado on Tuesday.
4:40 p.m. update
Members of the Colorado National Guard are at the Secretary of State's office, "helping to monitor all systems for suspicious traffic," a news release says.
"The National Guard members are investigating reports from federal agencies regarding known bad actors to ensure entities haven’t compromised Colorado's network. All of the members are highly skilled and trained incident responders and work as defensive cyber operations officers in the guard."
4 p.m. update
Reporter Jakob Rodgers talked to voters at the El Paso County Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd., at midday. Voters can drop off ballots or register to vote there.
Nicholas Ernster, 33, of Colorado Springs said he normally just votes in presidential elections but came out this time to vote as a statement against President Donald Trump.
"It was an illegitimate election, and that brings about a lot of resistance," Ernster said. "He didn't win the popular vote, and now he gets to run amok."
He voted down the ballot for Democrats. And he said he'll continue voting in midterms.
"I didn't realize how important they were," Ernster said. "This time around seemed pretty critical, and I imagine it's always been pretty critical — I just didn't realize it."
Li-Kesha Thornton-Dreher, 48, of Monument also voted in a midterm election for the first time, after having focused on presidential contests for most of her life.
She voted mostly for Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis. She was most passionate about gun control issues, amid the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
She said it isn't surprising that Democratic women are showing up in droves.
"They're afraid of losing their rights," Thornton-Dreher said.
Milan Cikanek, 59, of Colorado Springs, and his daughter, Stephanie Cikanek, 23, said their votes amounted to statements in support of Trump, and all he's done over the last two years.
Milan Cikanek cited the strong economy, low unemployment and the tax cuts passed by GOP lawmakers last year.
"I like what I see," Cikanek said.
He also said Trump's tough anti-immigration stance was a major reason for support. He immigrated to the U.S. 40 years ago as a political refugee from Czechoslovakia. And he wants people to enter the country legally, as he did.
"It's about equality," Milan Cikanek said.
"It's about coming here for the right reasons, not the wrong reasons," added his daughter, Stephanie.
3:15 p.m. update
The Colorado Secretary of State has released totals for the number of ballots received as of 2:33 p.m.
Democrat: 689,238
Republican: 679,685
Unaffiliated: 665,669
Total: 2,062,777
The latest statewide ballot total barely surpasses 2014, when 2,051,591 ballots were cast. And there's a long way to go before Colorado reaches 2016 levels. During that election, 2,884,807 voted, according to the Secretary of State's office.
2 p.m. update
Ballots have been rolling in Tuesday, with Democrats holding a slim lead in the number of ballots returned.
1:45 p.m. update
Haven't voted? There's still time. Here's your Election Day cheat sheet.
Polling has indicated a possible major shift in Colorado, raising the possibility that purple Colorado could become a blue bastion.
A handful of races in the Colorado Senate and some key races in the Colorado House will either bring about that blue wave or hold it off.
Depending upon the poll, Democrat Jared Polis comes into Election Day with either a 5- or 7-point lead. Whether Walker Stapleton is able to close the gap or not, this year's gubernatorial campaign has been anything but civil.
A number of impactful amendments and initiatives are on the ballot. Perhaps the most controversial of these are Amendment 74 and Proposition 112.