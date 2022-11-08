Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches.

Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. In addition, a number of local races and ballot questions will determine the direction of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Making sure it counts

Making sure they knew their vote was going to be counted is one reason many El Paso County voters waited until the last day to deliver their ballots or vote in person.

“The last couple of years there has been a lot of fraud, so I decided to vote on voting day,” said Epifanio Maestas.

El Paso County returns lagging

El Paso County’s return rate was still in the 30% range Monday at mid-day, with roughly 149,000 ballots in the hands of the election department, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. That’s about 50,000 to 60,000 behind the 2018 midterm election.

LATEST: No major problems at voting centers

The election so far appears to be going smoothly, according to state election officials.

"We are not aware of any (problems) at this time," Jack Todd, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, said.

A blue island?

The results tonight will affirm whether Colorado is, indeed, the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave. Some, like veteran politico Dick Wadhams, are skeptical of the polling data. "I suppose that these polls have shown that Democrats will win. They might be right," he said. "I just don’t think they are."

Latinos' unrealized potential

This story delves into the potential of the Latino vote to shape elections.

“There's still a lot of unrealized potential,” Celeste Montoya, a University of Colorado professor researching how marginalized communities mobilize to enact change, said. “While they have the potential to make a substantial difference in elections, an important means of doing that is making sure that they're engaged, that they're mobilized, that they make it to the polls.”

El Paso GOP censures local group

The rift within El Paso Paso County's Republican Party surfaced Saturday when the county GOP formally rebuked dozens of fellow party members and demanded they stop using the word "Republican" to describe an enterprise that urges voters to support Republican candidates.