Gov. Jared Polis ordered all Colorado movie theaters, coffeehouses, breweries, spas, salons, gyms, ski resorts, restaurants and bar dining rooms closed through April 30.
Restaurants can still offer pickup, delivery, and takeout. (See a list of restaurants offering pickup, delivery, or curbside services here.)
A number of other businesses have closed or adjusted their hours to allow more time for employees to stock shelves and clean. Others have created special shopping time for seniors. (See a list of those stores offering senior shopping hours here.)
Know of a business or location with adjusted hours or operations that is not on the list? Email citydesk@gazette.com or digital@gazette.com.
Businesses with adjusted hours and operations
Academy Bank (1 S. Tejon St.): Opening 1 hour later, at 9 a.m., beginning March 23.
Affordable Plumbing: Open for all Plumbing HVAC, electrical and excavation needs. Affordable Plumbing, Heat, and Electric located, Colorado Springs, 471-0713; Courtesy Plumbing and Heating, Castle Rock-plumbing and heating; 303-688-0597; Affordable, Denver-plumbing and heating, 303-428-4221. All three locations are open 24/7 for any needs that may arise.
Air Pollution Control Division: All in-person services closed. Customers can use email cdphe.asbestos@state.co.us or cdphe.lead@state.co.us, call 303-692-3100 or use mail 4300 Cherry Creek Drive South, Denver, Colorado 80246, Attention: Indoor Environment Program.
Albertsons/Safeway: Albertsons Companies is installing Plexiglas in its checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers and pausing self-service operations like soup bars, wing bars, and salad bars. Reserving special times for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. The company is asking non-seniors and non-at-risk shoppers to avoid shopping at these times. More info here.
Alley Cat Studio: Online only. Eclectic gift shop offering hand embroidered items such as hoop art, needle books, hankies, gift bags, dream catchers, etc. Email. Shop and find more info here. 238-4265.
ARC Thrift Stores: Adjusted hours. Go online for locations and phone numbers: arcthrift.com/stores.
Art 111 Gallery and Art Supply: By appointment only. Call or text Robin at 719-493-5084 or email robinjschneider@yahoo.com. Curbside service available. Gift cards available. More info here.
Aspen Auto Clinic: Open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Centennial, 303-219-2130; Mark Dabling, 888-2870; North Union, 249-6962; Jet Stream, 249-5396; Tutt, 426-2358. 25% off any service or repair and double the money back on Aspen rewards through the end of June, pick up and drop off service from home or work and a night drop box for a no contact experience, paperwork and inspections via the phone or computer and expanded sanitation and health routines.
AT&T (202 N. Tejon Street): Reduced hours. Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Sunday.
Autosmith Auto Repair/Service: Offering curbside drop off and pick up. Staff is available to meet you outside to limit interaction. Just call (719) 634-4800 when you are outside and they will come and meet you. Instituting social distancing procedures. Not offering waiting appointments for the next 2 weeks and have rapidly sped up check in and check out interaction with customers. Offering drop off and pick up after hours. Payments for service will be taken over the phone. More info here.
Batteries Plus Bulbs: 2713 Janitell Road, 219-0323, batteriesplus.com; Austin Bluffs Parkway, 599-9554; Woodmen Road, 572-7330; US Highway 50 West, Pueblo, 583-8766. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Offering buy online, pick up in story options and curbside pickup. Delivery orders over $50 to commercial accounts. At this time we are unable to deliver to residential homes.
Boot Barn: 13071 Bass Pro Drive, rothind.com/buynow. Order fresh meats and casseroles for pickup 8 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays-Sundays.
Bright Dentistry: Taking emergency appointments only through April.
By Design Gems: 200-2393. Available by appointment. Lapidary workshop and workbenches will continue to function as usual, during normal business hours, for custom gemstone cutting, jewelry design and repairs. Please contact to discuss any items of interest. More info here.
Carlie's Convenience Store: Shortened hours. Closing at 8 p.m. nightly.
Check Into Cash: Limited number of people allowed inside store. More info here.
Chapel Hills mall: Temporarily closed.
The Citadel mall: Temporarily closed.
Colorado Security Products: Locksmithing, access control, CCTV and burglary alarms service and installations, available 24/7; 303-756-1000.
Compassion International: Closed.
Costco: Both Colorado Springs locations remain open with normal hours. However, the number of people allowed into either store at any given time is being controlled to allow for social distancing.
Creative Financial Services: 100% virtual capable. 471-4774. Website.
District 70 kindergarten registration: To begin an on-line kindergarten registration, go to district70.org and look for 2020/2021 School Year Registration on the main page. Follow the instructions on the screen. Documents required include: Birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residence. Children must be 5 years of age by May 31, 2020. Children who turn 5 years of age between June 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 qualify to be screened for early kindergarten enrollment. Please call 719-295-6509 to schedule your child. On-site kindergarten registrations scheduled to take place at Rye and Beulah Elementary on April 7, 2020 are on hold until further notice.
DrPhoneFix: All three locations open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; drphonefix.com.
Eclectic Co.: Curbside or home delivery 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Gift cards available. Instagram. More info here.
Elections services: In-person elections services will not be available. To register to vote, or update your registration, please visit GoVoteColorado.gov, call our office at 719-575-8683 or elections@elpasoco.com for elections assistance.
Eve's Revolution: Closed. Shop online at evesrevolution.com. Website updated daily with new merchandise. Call or test 650-3617 for curbside pickup or free local delivery.
Exchange: Soldiers, airmen, retirees, disabled Veterans and military families can order from more than two million items online and pick up at store; tinyurl.com/sxuxp65.
Express Auto Repair: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Using key drop off service and after hours pickup services strongly recommended. No-Touch experience available if requested; 630-8729, expressautorepairincoloradosprings.com.
Fish Window Cleaning: Open for select window cleaning projects on a case by case basis and to help restaurants that have been closed with window cleaning before opening again. Call 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday for free estimate; 559-1910.
Flow Right Plumbing, Heating and Cooling: Offers 24/7 plumbing and HVAC services in Colorado Springs and Pueblo County; flowrightphi.com.
Fountain Valley Senior Center Transportation Office: Remains open and available to take clients to and from medical appointments and trips to obtain food. Additionally there is limited food delivery through Silver Key; 600-2644.
Contact the Fountain Valley Senior Center Transportation Office for further information.
Frayla Boutique: Now offering online shopping; tinyurl.com/tlldwy9.
Game Stop: Has closed storefronts and will offer curbside pickup and delivery only.
Genesis MedSpa: Closed through May 1; genesis-medspa.com.
Good Company Bar: Temporarily closed, take out available; 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com.
Good Neighbor Meetinghouse: 505 E. Columbia St. Open but no seating; goodneighborsmeetinghouse.com.
Goodwill: Retail stores and non-store donation centers in the state will temporary close until April 6; discovermygoodwill.org.
HealthQuest Medical Services: 1495 Garden of the Gods Road, suite 102, 260-9797, healthquestmedical.net. Open, but are asking all patients who are experiencing symptoms of the flu or a respiratory infection or have been exposed to a person with coronavirus or any other communicable disease, to reschedule appointments.
Home Depot: Stores now close at 6 p.m.
Honest Accurate Auto: Open but encouraging early drop-offs and after-hours pick-ups; honestaccurateauto.com.
Hooked on Books (12 E. Bijou St.): Inside of store is closed temporarily. You can order still order by calling 419-7660 and they will bring your order to your car. More info here.
Heuberger Motors: Open regular hours with 50% of staffing on the sales side and non-essential positions. Service department is retrieving customer cars in need of service or recall work. In many cases a loaner or rental vehicle can be provided. Vehicles dropped off or pickup will be wiped down thoroughly on the inside for both our staff and customers.
Jiffy Lube: Customers are welcome to wait in their vehicle while technicians provide service. The lobby is open but how many people will be allowed will follow local guidelines.
Kaiser Permanente Colorado: Postponing elective/non-urgent surgeries and procedures; consolidating medical offices beginning Monday.
Knight Watch and Jewelry Company: Call before visiting 633-3628.
Kingdom Mechanical: Available 24/7 for all heating, ventilation, air conditioning and air quality needs for both residential and commercial customers; 499-3313, kingdommechanical.com.
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries (North Academy and Woodmen): Shortened hours – 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Sunday. If you would prefer, you may call for a private appointment during off hours. 593-7888.
La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor (North Carefree and Powers): Shortened hours – 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Sunday. If you would prefer, you may call for a private appointment during off hours. – 593-7888.
Liberty Tax: Remote preparation services. Offering drop-off services. More info here.
Life Time Fitness: All locations temporarily closed, offering free online workouts; mylt.life.
Liquor & medical marijuana license applications: In-Person Services will not be available. Licensing Information can be found on the El Paso County Clerk to the Board website or by calling 520-6430. Completed license applications can be emailed to carctb@elpasoco.com or mailed to PO Box 2007, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-2007.
Maggie's Farm (all locations): Prioritizing online orders to minimize face-to-face interaction. 5-10 minute in store time process. Limiting the number of customers in facilities. Phone call ordering will be available. All stores will continue to be professionally disinfected nightly as a complimentary service to our already robust protocols. Additional hand sanitizer stations have been strategically placed throughout the facilities.
Optum Clinics: The following clinics will be temporarily closed; Optum Fountain. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Southwest 2610 Tenderfoot Hill St. Call Optum Fountain clinic for appointment rescheduling: 522-1135; Mountainview Medical Group Briargate Medical Associates. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Briargate 240 Research Parkway. Call the Briargate Medical Associates clinic for appointment rescheduling: 548-0700; Mountainview Medical Group Monument Family Practice. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Monument 15909 Jackson Creek Pkwy. Call Mountainview Medical Group Monument Family Practice for appointment rescheduling: 488-9860; Mountainview Medical Group Advantage Family Medicine. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Mountainview Medical Group Powers 6140 Tutt Blvd., suite 200. Call Mountainview Medical Group Advantage Family Medicine at 598-9446; Mountainview Medical Group Broadmoor Valley Pediatrics. Patients of this clinic will be routed to ABC Pediatrics 8890 Union Blvd., suite 220. Call Mountainview Medical Group Broadmoor Valley Pediatrics for appointment rescheduling, 576-5437; Mountainview Medical Group Monument Pediatrics. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Pediatric Specialists 6071 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 105. Call Mountainview Medical Group Monument Pediatrics for appointment rescheduling: 488-6998.
Outlets at Castle Rock: The center is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Contact individual stores for hours.
Park Meadows Mall: Temporarily closed.
Patsy's Original Candy Store: 1540 S. 21st. St., 633-7215, patsyscandies.com, open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Pearl Merchants at Horse Alley Studio: 684-3929. Will remain open. Customers can shop on Etsy, Facebook, and our website.
PILLAR Institute: Closed for the rest of spring term. All upcoming spring classes left in the catalog will be rescheduled in the summer trimester. If you are registered for an upcoming class, we will credit your PILLAR account so you can use it in the summer or fall trimester. You will not be automatically registered for the same class. You will have to re-register on the new date and time; 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: 635-4131. Everyone needs chocolate to make them feel better! Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will have many ways available to get chocolate! Walk in, curbside, takeout, and delivery. More info here.
Rocky Mountain Soap Market: Curbside service available. $5 online shipping anywhere. Gift cards available in store and over the phone 434-7676. More info here.
The Premier Group: New hours Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. More info here.
Redoux Consignment Boutique: 119 E. Bijou St. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays; 424-7930, redouxboutiquecoloradosprings.com.
Ross Dress for Less: Now be closing all locations at 8 p.m. until further notice.
Safeway: Safeway is installing Plexiglas in its checkout lanes as a protective barrier between customers and checkers. The Plexiglas “sneeze guards” will be installed in the company’s 2,200+ stores over the next two weeks, with many locations being complete in the next several days. Also pausing self-service operations like soup bars, wing bars, and salad bars. Reserving special times for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. The company is asking non-seniors and non-at-risk shoppers to avoid shopping at these times. More info here.
Safron: 237-2796. Available by appointment. It only takes 15 minutes for them to get to the store so they can serve you quickly. More info here.
Salvation Army: Housing and shelter programs still open. It has cancelled large meetings, after-school children’s programs and some other non-essential group meetings.
Sam's Club: Sam's Club locations will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. Early shopping is temporarily unavailable.
Security Public Library: 715 Aspen Drive, 391-3191, securitypubliclibrary.org, closed until further notice. Do not return items during this closure. You will not be fined.
Shear "Expression" Skin Care and More: Temporarily closed. By appointment only when reopened, with large discounts; 635-3069.
Spring Clean Laundry: 622 S. Academy Blvd., 354-8566, springcleanlaundry.com. Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. with last load in before 9 p.m. Offering 2-hour quick drop service and 24-hour turn around full service wash, dry and fold. Pickup and delivery available through laundrovan.net.
Tailored West Tejon: Closed Monday, Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Target: All stores will close at 9 p.m. Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including elderly and those with underlying health concerns, and is encouraging other shoppers to plan their visits around that time frame.
Taste of Life: 18965 Base Camp Road, Suite A4, Monument, 487-2858, tasteoflifestores.com, open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Asking a limit of two people in shopping party and practice social distancing.
Terra Verde: Shop over the phone 444-8621. Gift cards and shipping available. More info here.
Title Nine: Curbside service. Customer service virtual shopping experience via FaceTime, Google Chat, etc. or call 227-3674. They'll talk you through the right fit, fabric options and help you gear up! cosprings@titlenine.com More info here.
Touch of Joy Photography: Appointment only. 453-3600. Email. Specializing in documenting maternity, newborn, baby milestones, artistic head shots and family connections. More info here.
Trader Joes: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
UPS: Normal hours but limiting number of customers inside store if necessary.
The Urban Cyclery: Open by appointment 453-4834.
Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming: Select locations are offering curbside pickup and Wag N’ Wash will bring your order right to your car window. The following are the Wag N’ Wash Colorado Springs locations remaining open: Monument — 1150 W. Baptist Rd.; Colorado Springs Powers — 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd.; Colorado Springs Uintah — 1625 W. Uintah St.; Colorado Springs Woodmen — 1234 E. Woodmen Rd.
Walmart: 24-hour stores will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Walks of Life Chiropractic: 1712 W. Uintah St., 301-5598, walksoflifechiro.com, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed for lunch from 1-2 p.m. Appointments available on Saturdays.
Weight Watchers: All meetings and in-person workshops are temporarily paused.
Westside Animal Hospital: Offering curbside patient check-in. 632-6111.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods will pause food-sampling and the use of self-service stations.
The Wine Seller: 2805 Roberts Drive, Monument, 488-3019, thewineseller.net, open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Only 2-3 people allowed in story at a time and offering curbside pickup. All tastings canceled until further notice.
World Market: All stores closing for two weeks. Shop online at worldmarket.com.
Government and other services
2-1-1: In partnership with Mile High United Way, the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center activated 2-1-1 Colorado to connect Coloradans with human service resources statewide. Coloradans can reach 2-1-1 Colorado online at 211Colorado.org, by dialing 2-1-1 or texting your Zip Code to 898-211. Do not call 911 for COVID-19 questions unless it is a medical emergency. 2-1-1 provides navigation services to resources such as: Housing, including shelters and transitional services, rent and utility assistance, applying for SNAP benefits by phone, childcare, food/meals, transportation, clothing/personal/household needs, mental health and substance use disorders, employment, education, medical clinics, dental clinic and other government/economic services.
Air Force Academy: The North Gate will be closed to all traffic for an indefinite period of time starting March 26.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Some meetings suspended until further notice. Please check http://www.coloradospringsaa.org/ for more information.
Centennial Hall: Board of County Commissioners — board meetings are always broadcast live through the website, the public is welcome to attend as long as social distancing can be maintained; parking garage near Centennial Hall — open free of charge.
Citizens Service Center: Department of Human Services - limited in-person services for people without internet access or other extreme circumstances; Public Health - no immunization or family planning services until further notice; Pikes Peak Workforce Center - office visits limited to unemployment insurance services; County Assessor - closed until April 6; County Treasurer - closed until April 6, all late fees will be waived through April 6.
Colorado DMV locations: Closed until April 18. Go to mydmv.colorado.gov where you will find, in addition to driver’s license and motor vehicle renewals, many of the most popular services.
Colorado State Capitol: Closed to the public indefinitely.
Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City parking: City of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise will suspend enforcement of parking meters, time limited and non-metered parking areas along with booting until April 30. All parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be free and without time limits. Structured parking will also be free. The purpose of the free parking is to allow residents easy access to restaurants offering curbside food service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greccio Housing: Offices open by appointment only (no walk-ins), resident resources and assistance continues by phone, group events are suspended until further notice, maintenance calls are under increased precautions and limitations, administrative meetings are restricted.
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region: Public vaccination clinics and appointments, public spay/neuter surgeries and Wellness Waggin' events are suspended. You will be contacted to reschedule vet appointments. Still open for adoptions and pet intakes but limiting foot traffic into our facilities. HSPPR strongly urges you to keep pets in your homes at this time. If you find an animal, and it is safe to be in your household, you can fill out a found report, and we will work to reunite that pet with its owner. If you are relinquishing an animal for any reason in Colorado Springs, YOU MUST make an appointment online for strays and for owner surrenders. If you are relinquishing an animal in Pueblo, including strays, YOU MUST call 404-5421 to make an appointment. We are also limiting the number of clients allowed in our buildings at a time
Independence Center: Building closed until further notice. Services still available via email and phone.
Pikes Peak Regional Building Department: Planning and Community Development – in-person services temporarily suspended until April 6. Code enforcement and inspection services will continue in the field, with little to no personal interactions with the public. All other development applications, approvals and online functions are still available.
Mission Medical Center: If you have any respiratory issues, a cough, the flu or potentially coronavirus, PLEASE DO NOT WALK INTO THE CLINIC. Please call first and talk to one of their medical personnel, they will advise you how to proceed. No Dental Clinic. No new vision patients for glasses. The vision clinic will be open for glasses pick up only. Please call ahead for prescription refills and pickup . Appointments are being spaced out so there will be fewer people in the waiting room. More info here.
Pikes Peak Workforce Center: Continues to offer job seeker/employer services and help with online Unemployment Insurance Application. Virtual office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 667-3700.
Recording Services: The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced temporary closures. Marriage licenses will be administered by appointment only to couples only; family and friends will be prohibited. Call 520-6200 or email recweb@elpasoco.com to schedule. Recording documents can be deposited in the external drop box at the east side of Citizens Service Center or submitted via mail to, PO Box 2007, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-2007. Copy requests may be submitted via email at copyrequests@elpasoco.com. All other recording services are available at the Citizens Service Center.
Social Security offices: On March 17, the Social Security Administration suspended face-to-face services to the public at field offices and hearings offices nationwide until further notice.
Parks, trails and visitor centers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Campgrounds: Closed until further notice; tinyurl.com/ujnpkgp.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument: The visitor center is closed. Rangers are available at the entrance to the visitor center to provide access to outdoor exhibits & trails. The picnic area and outdoor restrooms adjacent to the visitor center will remain open. The grounds of the Hornbek Homestead, the Barksdale Picnic area, and all other park trails will also remain open.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center: Closed until further notice.
Manitou Incline: Closed until further notice. Read more here.
National Park Service: The lobby is temporarily closed to all non-employees. Business hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for phone or email.
Rocky Mountain National Park: Closed until further notice. Read more here.
Royal Gorge Bridge: Open to car traffic only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $20 a car load. Regular passenger cars, SUV’s, minivans, holding 8 persons or less, and motorcycles to drive across the bridge. Guests must remain in their vehicles with no stopping whatsoever and are encouraged to buy their tickets online and show their cell phone at the gate. Facilities within the park, including rides, food service, retail shops are closed. Restrooms will be closed to the public for safety; royalgorgebridge.com.
Temporarily closed
99 Massage: Temporarily closed. More info here.
Abercrombie & Fitch: All stores temporarily closed.
AMF Colorado Springs Bowling: Temporarily closed.
Apple: Retail stores closed until March 27.
Barre Forte: Temporarily closed. Live streaming classes available here.
Bed Bath and Beyond: Starting March 23, stores will be closed until April 3
Bear Creek Nature Center: Closed until at least April 6. All public programs are canceled until at least April 6. Trails are still open to the public.
Beauty Bar: Closed until April 1. Updates on their website and social media.
The Broadmoor hotel: Closed until Memorial Day Weekend.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort: Temporarily closed.
Carefree Bingo: 3440 N. Carefree Circle North. Closed for 30 days; 591-7835, carefreebingo.com.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Closed for the remainder of the month. Read more here.
C J Kard: Temporarily closed. More info here.
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum: Closed until further notice. Staff can be contacted by phone at 385-5990 or by email for research assistance.
The Colorado Springs Senior Center: Closed through March 29. Silver Key meals will still be available. Visit csseniorcenter.com for more information.
Cowboys: Temporarily closed. Tentatively moving April 2 Love and Theft concert to May or June. More information here.
Crossfire Ministries: April 16 Taste and See event at Rocky Mountain Calvary is canceled; women's bible study is cancelled for two weeks; thrift store will be closed for two weeks; April 2-4 benefit sale is canceled.
Cycology Studio: Closed until March 27.
DICK'S Sporting Goods: All retail stores closed for two weeks. Planning to reopen Thursday, April 2.
Floyd’s 99 Barbershops: All Colorado locations are closed and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.
Focus on the Family: The Welcome Center and Whit’s End child play area are closed.
Gallery 113: Closed until the end of March.
Gold's Gym Rustic Hills: This location is temporarily closed. Check for updates.
Great Wolf Lodge: Closed until early April.
The Hive Body Piercing: Temporarily closed. Updates available on social media.
IKEA: Temporarily closed all U.S. stores on March 16.
Jack Miller Jewelry Designers: Closed until the beginning of April.
JackRabbit and Olympia Sports: Closed through March 29. More info here.
JCPenny: Closed until April 2.
Kimball's Peak Three Theater: Closed until further notice. Gift cards available at kimballspeakthree.com.
Kohls: Stores will be temporarily closed through at least April 1.
Ladyfingers Letterpress: Closed temporarily. Visit Facebook and Instagram for details.
Little Fins Swim School: Temporarily closed.
The Local Honey Collective: Closed until further notice.
Lululemon: Closing stores in North America and Europe through March 27.
Lush: Closed through March 29. Employees will receive regular pay.
Mackenzie & West: Store is temporarily closed. If you’d like to purchase a gift certificate, email them with your request. Free Shipping! Shop online. More info here.
Michael Garman Museum & Gallery: 471-9391. Gallery is currently closed. Online store is available and staff will work on custom orders as they come in. Please visit website to learn more.
The Mining Exchange hotel: Closed through May 1.
NAMI Office: Closed, able to still call between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Nike: Retail stores closed until March 27.
Nostalgia Tattoo: Closed until at least May 1. Instagram. nostalgiatattoos@hotmail.com.
Patagonia: Closed. Employees who can't work from home will receive their regular pay during the closure.
Pikes Peak Community College: All campus events are canceled until further notice.
Pikes Peak Library District: All locations are closed until further notice. Do not return materials in book drops. Due dates are extended until May for all library materials that are currently checked out. Online usage and services are available here.
REI: Closed until March 27.
Rocky Mountain Dog Walkers: All services closed until the end of the month.
Salvation Army Thrift Store: Temporarily closed.
Silver Key: Friends Thrift Store, temporarily closed at least until March 31; Food Pantry, pick up only; Connections Cafe, grab and go meals with five frozen meals for the week; Home Delivered Meals, including Meals on Wheel, enforcing a 100% no physical contact compliance (6 feet) rule; Reserve and Ride services, temporarily limited to essential transportation needs only - strictly medical and food-related trips only; tinyurl.com/roufsbn.
SunWater Spa: Closed until at least March 31.
TJ Maxx: All stores closed for two weeks. More info here.
Toni & Guy: Temporarily closed.
UMB Bank: Drive-through and online services only at all branches and offices.
Under Armour: Stores closed through March 28.
Urban Outfitters: Closed until at least March 28.
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region: YMCA facilities closed through April 18. The Y is offering critical child care during this time. For more information, visit www.ppymca.org/coronavirus.
Restaurants
Bonny and Read: 101 N. Tejon St., suite 102, 896-4145, bonnyandreadseafood.com, closed until further notice.
Fratelli Italian Restaurant: 575-9571, fratelliristorante.com, cosfratelli@gmail.com, temporarily closed. Gift certificates available.
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar: jaxfishhouse.com, all locations closed until further notice.
Melting Pot: 30 E. Pikes Ave., suite A, 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co, closed until further notice.
Old Chicago: Multiple locations, oldchicago.com, temporarily closed. Will reopen at a date yet to be determined.
Ted's Montana Grill: tedsmontanagrill.com, all nationwide restaurants closed until further notice.
The Rabbit Hole: Closed until further notice. Gift cards available here. Updates on Facebook.
T-Byrds Tacos and Tequila: 26 E. Kiowa St., 375-3376, tbyrdstacos.com, temporarily closed.
The Wild Goose Meeting House: 401 N. Tejon St., 357-9020, wildgoosemeetinghouse.com, temporarily closed.
Yoo Mae Japanese Restaurant: 21 E. Kiowa St., 473-8105, yoomae.com, temporarily closed.